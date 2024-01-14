UFC Fighter Jim Miller calls out former UFC champion Brock Lesnar for a match at UFC 300

In the first UFC fight night of 2024, Jim Miller was all set to take on Gabriel Benítez in a lightweight bout. And boy, did he prove why he's a seasoned veteran in this game!

Miller submitted Benítez in the third round, securing a well-deserved victory. Not only that, but Miller also set the record for the most wins in UFC with an impressive 26 victories under his belt.

Recently, there was quite a buzz in the UFC when Anthony Smith claimed that a fight between Jim Miller and Brock Lesnar would be a 50-50 battle. Smith even went as far as saying that Miller could easily defeat Lesnar in a street fight.

During a press conference, Miller was asked about his thoughts on Smith's comments.

To which Miller reacted, “I have trained with plenty of heavyweights through the years. My team now is a little bit smaller than me. Training is training, and I’m not a fan of keeping score, but I’ve trained with plenty of heavyweight world champ grapplers and stuff like that and I’ve subbed ’em out. So I know that if I can isolate something, I could kimura Brock Lesnar.”

After his impressive win at UFC Fight Night, Jim Miller has again mocked Brock Lesnar for a fight at UFC 300.

Advertisement

Miller has competed at UFC 100 and UFC 200 and now demanding a match at UFC 300, to create another record.

Lesnar returned to UFC in 2016 and headlined UFC 200, initially, there were some rumors revolving around the return of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey at UFC 300, but UFC CEO Dana White himself denied the rumor and buried the possibility.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Randy Orton recalls hilarious Brock Lesnar encounter; unveils how he first met the Beast

Will Brock Lesnar return to UFC?

Brock Lesnar, undoubtedly one of the most naturally talented fighters to ever grace the world, has achieved incredible success throughout his career.

He holds the unique distinction of being the only fighter to have captured the NCAA championship, WWE championship, and UFC championship. After a battle with a serious illness that initially put an end to his UFC career, Lesnar made a triumphant return at UFC 200, where he faced off against Mark Hunt.

However, this comeback was marred by controversy as Lesnar was later found to have used steroids, resulting in the match being declared a no-contest.

Mark Hunt, understandably upset and feeling that his life had been put at risk, took legal action against the UFC for concealing the truth about Lesnar's steroid use.

Meanwhile, Lesnar continues to be involved in his WWE run, although there are reports suggesting that his time on television may be coming to an end.

While Lesnar could potentially make a guest appearance in the UFC, given that both WWE and UFC are owned by the same company, making him an employee of the UFC as well, the chances of him returning to the Octagon seem highly unlikely.

ALSO READ: When UFC fighter Polyana Viana beat up a robber so bad he begged for the police to come and arrest him