UFC Fighter Paulo Costa Comments on Viral Colombian Girl at Copa America 2024: 'European Conquerer'

This Wednesday at the Copa America 2024 Semi-Finals, Uruguay knocked Brazil out in a spectacular match. In addition to the thrilling game, a picture of a girl in the audience went viral.

The girl was wearing a traditional hat with bird feathers in Colombia's colors and an extremely low-cut top that exposed her chest. She was asked about her prediction for Copa America 2024. Just after her interview from the pitch was aired, she went viral. The identity of the girl remains unknown, but people all over the internet are now talking about her.

Recently, UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa reacted to the viral Colombian girl, referring to her as "Secret Juice." Costa posted pictures of the girl from the viral TikTok on his official X (formerly Twitter) account and captioned it with a humorous scenario for his followers and fans.

Paulo Costa tweeted, “Imagine you as a European conqueror traveling on seas for months, arriving in the Americas, and seeing it.”

Paulo Costa has been actively participating in the UFC this year. Since the start of the year, Costa has fought two fights on major UFC cards. The master of "Secret Juice" made his long-awaited return at UFC 298 pay-per-view after a year's layoff and fought against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Paulo Costa lost his return bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 Volkanovski vs. Topuria via unanimous decision. Recently, Costa faced another former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, at UFC 302 Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier in the co-main event, and again, Costa lost the match-up via split decision.

Major fight at UFC’s Middleweight division

The UFC’s middleweight division is stacked and packed with top talents. In the past few months, we have seen three champions at middleweight. At UFC 293, Israel Adesanya defended his championship against Sean Strickland, and shockingly, Strickland managed to defeat Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya took time off, and this year at UFC 297 pay-per-view, Sean Strickland locked horns with Dricus du Plessis. After a grueling five-round bloody war, du Plessis defeated Strickland with a unanimous decision, crowning Dricus du Plessis as the new UFC middleweight champion.

Finally, after a long wait, the UFC has revealed that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his championship for the first time against former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 pay-per-view. UFC 305 is set to take place on August 17, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Dricus du Plessis is fired up and feels confident he will beat Israel Adesanya and potentially retire Izzy. Recently, talking to Submission Radio on YouTube, du Plessis issued a warning to Izzy, saying, “I have no doubt in my mind that this fight is going to be an absolute banger of a fight.”

Du Plessis continued, “Like I said, I’ve never been in a boring fight, and I know he has been, but not with me. When you’re in that octagon with me, there’s no way it’s a boring fight because I will be coming and trying to take your head off for 25 minutes. At the end of the day, I’m coming to finish you.”