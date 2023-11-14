UFC heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one Jon Jones opens up on missing UFC 295 event

Initially, Jon Jones was booked to headline Madison Square Garden at UFC 295 to face former UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic. But just 20 days before the event Jones got while he was training for his upcoming title defence.

Jones injured his pec while he was sparring wrestling at his gym and was asked to get the injury fixed with surgery. According to doctors and experts, Jones will be out of the competition for at least eight months.

Recently, Bones has reacted to missing his fight via his Twitter account.

“God is good when I’m winning world championships, God is also good when I miss out on nights like last night sitting on the sideline injured. I’m just grateful for this life he’s allowed me to live. Blinders on, thank you, Jesus”

Jon Jones also reacted to Tom Aspinall’s impressive first-round knockout victory.” Tom congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance.”

Tom Aspinall even called out Jones for a match and called this match a dream match of him.

ALSO READ: ‘I tried to make the fight’, Dana White reacts on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

All UFC fights of Jon Jones

Jon Jones is widely considered the best mixed martial artist on the planet. He has a record of being the youngest champion in UFC at the age of 23. He also has the record for most wins, most title defenses, and longest championship reign in UFC.

Bones made his debut in the UFC at UFC 87 in 2008. He captured the championship in two weight classes heavyweight and light heavyweight.

Jon Jones has competed a total of 23 times in UFC and here are his all fights in the UFC:

Aug 9, 2008 - Andre Gusmao - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 87: Seek and Destroy

Jan 31, 2009 - Stephan Bonnar - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 94: St-Pierre vs. Penn 2

Jul 11, 2009 - Jake O'Brien - W (Submission - Round 2, 2:43) - UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir 2

Dec 5, 2009 - Matt Hamill - L (DQ - Round 1, 4:14) - The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale

Mar 21, 2010 - Brandon Vera - W (KO/TKO - Round 1, 3:19) - UFC on Versus: Vera vs. Jones

Aug 1, 2010 - Vladimir Matyushenko - W (KO/TKO - Round 1, 1:52) - UFC on Versus: Jones vs. Matyushenko

Feb 5, 2011 - Ryan Bader - W (Submission - Round 2, 4:20) - UFC 126: Silva vs. Belfort

Mar 19, 2011 - Mauricio Rua - W (KO/TKO - Round 3, 2:37) - UFC 128: Shogun vs. Jones

Sep 24, 2011 - Quinton Jackson - W (Submission - Round 4, 1:14) - UFC 135: Jones vs. Rampage

Dec 10, 2011 - Lyoto Machida - W (Submission - Round 2, 4:26) - UFC 140: Jones vs. Machida

Apr 21, 2012 - Rashad Evans - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 145: Jones vs. Evans

Sep 22, 2012 - Vitor Belfort - W (Submission - Round 4, 0:54) - UFC 152: Jones vs. Belfort

Apr 27, 2013 - Chael Sonnen - W (KO/TKO - Round 1, 4:33) - UFC 159: Jones vs. Sonnen

Sep 21, 2013 - Alexander Gustafsson - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 165: Jones vs. Gustafsson

Apr 26, 2014 - Glover Teixeira - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 172: Jones vs. Teixeira

Jan 3, 2015 - Daniel Cormier - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 182: Jones vs. Cormier

Apr 23, 2016 - Ovince Saint Preux - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 197: Jones vs. Saint Preux

Jul 29, 2017 - Daniel Cormier - D (No Contest - Round 3, 3:01) - UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2

Dec 29, 2018 - Alexander Gustafsson - W (KO/TKO - Round 3, 2:02) - UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2

Mar 2, 2019 - Anthony Smith - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith

Jul 6, 2019 - Thiago Santos - W (Decision - Split) - UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos

Feb 8, 2020 - Dominick Reyes - W (Decision - Unanimous) - UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes

Mar 4, 2023 - Ciryl Gane - W (Submission - Round 1, 2:04) - UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane

ALSO READ: Jon Jones injury: How long will the UFC Heavyweight Champion be out of action?