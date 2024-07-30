UFC Insider Claims THIS Tom Aspinall Achievement Puts Him Above Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

Tom Aspinall has an achievement that even Jon Jones and Mike Tyson do not have! Well, the UFC interim heavyweight champion has been in red-hot form recently. Facing off against Curtis Blaydes, several fans and critics doubted Aspinall’s chances against the big heavyweight. Blaydes was confident coming into the fight after his vicious KO victory against Jailton Almeida. But once the action began inside the octagon, it was all Tom Aspinall.

Although Blaydes drew first blood, delivering a nasty punch to Aspinall, the interim champ recovered quickly. In a swift turn of events, Aspinall threw in a combination of deadly punches to Curtis Blaydes’ face that made him lose his balance and tumble on the floor. Seeing the perfect opportunity, Aspinall teed off on Blaydes, launching in a flurry of hammer fists. Securing the victory in just one minute, Aspinall sent a strong message to Jon Jones. But according to UFC Insider Chael Sonnen, there is something that Aspinall achieved that eluded the likes of Tyson and Jones.

Chael Sonnen heaps praises on Tom Aspinall

Chael Sonnen recently appeared on his YouTube channel to analyse Tom Aspinall’s UFC 304 bout. Speaking about the interim heavyweight champion, Sonnen seemed awestruck with the sheer power Aspinall generated from his punch. Continuing to praise Aspinall, Sonnen revealed that, unlike Aspinall, both Mike Tyson and Jon Jones had significant difficulty in defeating bigger opponents.

For the uninitiated, Curtis Blaydes is 6’4'' and weighs in at 265lbs. Thus, to put away someone like Blaydes easily is no mean feat. Elaborating on the feat, Sonnen said, “And one thing about Tom that you won’t find, well on Jon Jones’ record, you probably would on Stipe’s, but you would not find it on Daniel Cormier’s record. I’m trying to think great heavyweight you would not find it on Randy Couture’s record. One thing about Tom is these boys he’s putting down, these are the big heavyweights. And I’m talking about size. I’m talking about actually getting on the scale and what they tip the scale at, right?”

Surely, the latest victory for Tom Aspinall has opened the floodgates. Previously, Aspinall has been trying to get a matchup between him and Jon Jones. However, due to Jones’ disinterest, the bout never really took place. But now after UFC 304, the entire MMA community is asking for the fight. Aspinall, too, stated that he was better than Jon Jones in the post fight interview. Meanwhile, Dana White has a deal for Tom Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall will be the backup to Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

After witnessing the carnage from Tom Aspinall, Dana White seems to be utterly impressed. Speaking at the post-fight presser, White mentioned that Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jon Jones’ undisputed title bout with Stipe Miocic. Interestingly, White also hinted at how the division would look once the Jones vs Miocic bout is done.

Dana White stated that he believed Jon Jones would not be retiring immediately after the Miocic bout. That keeps open the possibility of Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones finally happening. However, for Stipe Miocic, White was certain that irrespective of the outcome, the fighter would be retiring soon. Thus, with Tom Aspinall gaining enough traction, it now remains to be seen whether Jon Jones finally accepts the fight or not.

