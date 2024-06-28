UFC Insider Claims Vince McMahon Ran Donald Trump's 2016 Presidential Campaign

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of sexual assault.

Vince McMahon’s camaraderie with former US President Donald Trump is hidden from none. From hosting WrestleMania 4 at Trump Plaza in 1988 to being part of WrestleMania 23 in Battle of the Billionaires, the McMahon-Trump tale goes a long way.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise when one comes to know that McMahon planned Trump's campaign in 2016. A former UFC fighter, Chael Sonnen recently revealed that he believes that the former WWE boss ran Trump’s Presidential campaign in 2016.

What did Sonnen say about Vince McMahon?

Chael Sonnen is the same person, who revealed that Vince McMahon slept with several female and male wrestlers in WWE. He was the one who took the name of wrestler Shawn Michales for having a physical relationship with McMahon.

In the same conversation with FLAGRANT, Sonnen said that he strongly believes that Vince had some role in Trump’s campaigning in the 2016 US elections which he won. “I believe Vince ran that. Vince was the greatest influencer. Vince’s number one thing is, ‘Yes, it is business and entertainment but it’s psychology,” he said.

Sonnen remarked that the campaign of Trump looked similar to a WrestleMania match being developed after weeks of storyline in WWE. “He had catchphrases, he had ‘lock him up,’ he started giving them nicknames, he started having the same songs, it was like walk-out music, and he was having chants from the crowd. It was … his campaign was exactly the way Vince McMahon promotes a WrestleMania,” the former MMA fighter said.

He also noted that one of Trump’s first acts in office was appointing Linda McMahon, wife of Vince McMahon to his administration.

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump facing sexual assault charges

There’s a saying that birds of the same feather flock together. It applies to Vince and Trump also. Both of them today stand accused of sexual assault by women in the courts. While Vince McMahon stands accused of sexually assaulting one of his women employees, Janel Grant in WWE, Donald Trump, too has been accused by several women of sexual assault.

Trump has also been indicted by US courts in some cases, while he runs for US Presidential elections slated to occur next year. If convicted, Trump can face imprisonment. Vince McMahon, on the other hand too, can face charges if convicted in the lawsuit.

