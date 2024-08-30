UFC Insider Provides New Details on Possible Conor McGregor Return Date After Dana White Tease

Chael Sonnen has a date for Conor McGrecor vs Michael Chandler. In a recent Instagram live from Dana White, the MMA fans got riled up once again as the UFC head honcho promised ‘Conor McGregor news’ soon. Ever since McGregor’s decision to pull out of UFC 303, there have been several rumors about when ‘The Notorious’ will return to action in the UFC. Jumping on the trend, Chael Sonnen stated that he had an ‘inside scoop’ on when exactly the fans can feast their eyes on ‘Mystic Mac’.

Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, Sonnen mentioned that granting McGregor a PPV within this year might be tough for the UFC. He said, “An inside scoop that I’m getting is that the UFC wants all of those same things [McGregor vs. Chandler] they just wanted in January in California. I mean it sounds like you got to know who you’re going to believe, right.” Sonnen then went on to express his astonishment on how McGregor has been able to keep the fans’ intrigue intact despite being out of action for almost three years.

Sonnen stated that he was ‘blown away’ by the fact that the Irishman is still the top draw in the Dana White led promotion. Well, no confirmed date has been mentioned yet, the most popular theory of when Conor McGregor will be coming back to the UFC was thrown around by Ariel Helwani. Laying down the UFC’s routemap for the entirety of 2024, Helwani predicted that December 14, UFC 310 will be the perfect date for Conor McGregor to make his return. This notion got traction because earlier, McGregor himself spilled the beans that he had a talk with Dana White. And he confirmed that ‘The Notorious’ will be back in 2024.

Meanwhile, in a recent revelation, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier put forth his opinion on the Conor McGregor scenario. He opined that a name like McGregor cannot be booked in any PPV location. Apart from headlining the event, Dana White must keep in mind that McGregor would want to be a part of a lucrative PPV so that he can flaunt the gate. Cormier stated that a Las Vegas PPV is the most suited for a grand Conor McGregor return. Now with Dana White confirming his return, it will be a matter of days when a new date will be revealed. And this time, the MMA fraternity along with Dana White will be praying for the match to finally come to fruition.