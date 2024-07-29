UFC Insider Reveals ‘Mistake’ That Cost Dana White Possible Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

The UFC potentially missed out on a golden chance to have a Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch. Undoubtedly two of the best fighters in UFC history, the rivalry between the duo was epic. From the bus attack to McGregor frantically targeting Khabib’s family, UFC 229 was wild. Add to that the outrageous post-fight brawl.

Overall, Dana White and his team made a huge profit from the UFC 229 PPV event. It actually came in second place with a gate revenue of $17,188,894.67. If not for a major mistake pointed out by UFC insider Chael Sonnen, White could have had another big success on his hands.

Chael Sonnen details UFC’s mistake with Khabib Nurmagomedov

‘The Eagle’ had an unblemished career. With a record of 29-0, when Khabib announced his retirement, many MMA enthusiasts were left wondering. This is where Chael Sonnen thinks UFC missed a trick. Detailing on the matter, Sonnen stated that Dana White always offered Khabib Nurmagomedov with big money contracts.

However, that was not what Khabib wanted. According to Sonnen, “The number they needed to adjust was the weight class… They could have made it 165lbs and done whatever they do there. They could have gone 170lbs. They could have gone super fight. They could have done both. They could've taken and accepted his belt back and moved him against Conor McGregor for 170lbs... That was the mistake that they made.”

While the analysis does sound quite logical, the fact of the matter was, Khabib Nurmagomedov never really wanted to switch from his weight division.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been plagued with controversies in recent times. After the FSB investigation at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym , the UFC champion is now charged with tax evasion allegations. And guess who’s trashing Nurmagomedov again? His good old friend, Conor McGregor!

Conor McGregor takes a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a shocking revelation, Khabib Nurmagomedov is accused of evading millions of dollars in taxes. This paved the perfect way for Conor McGregor to make some scathing remarks at his arch rival. In a series of deleted posts, McGregor claimed to have DMed ‘The Eagle’ on Instagram by saying that he was going to buy his house.

McGregor also trolled the Dagestani fighter for not being able to afford to live in his house. Thus, with Khabib Nurmagomedov facing some tumultuous times, it remains to be seen how he will restore parity back in his life.

