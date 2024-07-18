UFC Insider Reveals New Date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor’s return date is here! ‘The Notorious’ has been hinting at his much-hyped return for over a year now. His last octagon bout came way back in 2021. Competing in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor broke his ankle, suffering a TKO loss. Since then, it has been a long recovery process for McGregor. While hopes were ignited during TUF 31, a fallout with the USADA resulted in the hopes soon fizzling out.

Then came UFC 303. With everything looking set, McGregor and Michael Chandler looked ready to headline a phenomenal main event. But alas! The pre-fight presser got delayed and the dreadful news came soon after. McGregor will be unavailable to compete following an injured toe. Fans were completely heartbroken and almost gave up hope to see ‘Mystic Mac’ comeback again. But Ariel Helwani has provided interesting insights that might hint at a possible return date.

Ariel Helwani predicts a December card for Conor McGregor

Ariel Helwani recently sat down on ‘The MMA Hour’ podcast to detail the UFC’s plans for the rest of the year. After giving his insights about The Sphere and the Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic fight, Helwani dived right into the burning question of Conor McGregor’s return.

Elaborating his thoughts on the same, Helwani stated, “And as of right now, the hope is Conor [McGregor] vs. [Michael] Chandler on that December — I think 14th — pay-per-view.” This is surely exciting news for the fans as Dana White had initially rejected the idea of McGregor’s return.

Helwani’s prediction also holds weightage as Conor McGregor himself guaranteed a 2024 return. ‘Mystic Mac’ recently pointed out that he had a discussion with Dana White, confirming his return this year. Meanwhile, it is not only Ariel Helwani who believes McGregor will make it back. Jon Anik too, had some of his own predictions to make involving ‘The Notorious’.

Jon Anik foretells Conor McGregor will fight twice in a short span

While Chael Sonnen might feel that the end of the UFC road is near for Conor McGregor, others feel otherwise. Jon Anik is one of them. Recently, Anik made an appearance at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony where he expressed confidence in Conor McGregor’s return.

Anik mentioned that according to his understanding, McGregor will make a return in 2024. Not only that but ‘Mystic Mac’ will also feature twice inside the octagon within eight months. Thus, with things once again looking bright for McGregor, it remains to be seen whether there is any more drama left to unfold.

