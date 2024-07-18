UFC Insider Says Michael Chandler Will Be ‘Rewarded’ for Waiting to Fight Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler will be awarded by the UFC for waiting for the Conor McGregor fight, Daniel Cormier recently expressed. Michael Chandler has been in line as McGregor’s next opponent since last year. The duo were initially set to clash at the final of TUF 31. When that did not happen, everybody expected Chandler to move on. But he did not. After their guaranteed UFC 303 main event fell flat, ‘Iron’ was advised to find an alternative. However, he still preferred to wait.

Chandler has been one of the most prominent athletes of the UFC. He made a thundering debut knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round. Chandler also gifted the fight fans a tremendous show against Justin Gaethje, albeit in a losing cause. And lately, with Chandler’s mic skills improving drastically, he is surely one of the hottest prospects of the UFC at the moment. And that is why Daniel Cormier opined that Dana White and co. might have something special for ‘Iron’.

Daniel Cormier thinks Michael Chandler is being advised to wait

Michael Chandler has been criticized by personalities like Chael Sonnen for waiting too long. However, the ‘Good Guy’ recently put forward a contrasting opinion in his Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast. Speaking about the Michael Chandler situation, DC opined that maybe, the UFC wants him to wait.

The former champ explained, “He is waiting because the organization wants him to wait… He’s waiting, he’s not fighting anybody else, he’s taking his time to try to keep that massive fight together so they go. ‘Okay, that fight’s not happening, we will reward you’.” DC then stated that the reward might be the Islam Makhachev title fight.

However, the present scenario points at Conor McGregor making a comeback soon. Chandler teased their match-up recently on X , while McGregor confirmed a meeting with Dana White. Meanwhile, making things brighter, Ariel Helwani has also revealed a possible date.

Ariel Helwani drops date for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Ariel Helwani, on The MMA Hour podcast, dropped a bombshell. He stated that in all probability, the much-hyped Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will be taking place in December. Helwani mentioned that after the UFC is done with Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, they will be booking McGregor at UFC 310, on December 14.

On the contrary, speaking with Pat McAfee recently, Dana White remained tight-lipped about the situation. He did reveal that he wanted to make the match happen but also added that there were no dates confirmed yet. Thus, with the situation taking a surprising turn every day, it will be interesting to see what new updates are waiting for us down the line.

