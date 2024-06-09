UFC Legend Makes Shocking KO Prediction for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Boxing Match: ‘Within Two Rounds'

UFC legend Rampage Jackson has made a bold prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson were initially set to square off on July 20 at a Netflix event. However, after a medical emergency, Tyson has seen the event postponed.

The fight has been rescheduled for November 15. The clash will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Rampage Jackson’s prediction for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is 27 years old while Mike Tyson is 58. The massive age gap has drawn widespread criticism. Many believe Paul shouldn’t fight Tyson. Others have opined that a potential loss could stain Tyson’s immense legacy.

Rampage Jackson, though, is siding with Tyson. He reckons ‘Iron’ has been boxing for more years than Paul has lived. He predicts Paul will feel Tyson’s legendary power in the early rounds and give up.

In a recent episode of the JAXXON podcast, Rampage brought the topic up with guests Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller and Luke Rockhold. He said, “Mike Tyson is going to f***ing knock him out.”

Rockhold and Miller expressed their doubts. Rampage stuck to his guns, saying, “Within two rounds, Mike Tyson is going to win. Mike Tyson has been boxing longer than Jake Paul has been alive. You ever seen that viral video where the old white man beats the f*** out of the young white dude? That’s what I think’s going to happen.”

Mayhem Miller questioned Tyson’s endurance at this age. Rampage replied, “Jake Paul will probably give up by then, he won’t make it that far.”

Mike Tyson offers chilling prediction for Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson is nowhere near his prime at the moment. His last professional fight came in 2005. He will now take on Jake Paul in a pro bout. Tyson, though, remains ever confident in his ability.

‘Iron’ took to social media to offer a warning to Paul. He said, “Different date, same fate, I’m gonna knockout Jake Paul.”

Jake Paul currently has a professional boxing record of 9-1. However, there is skepticism around the level of opponents he has faced. Fans will keep a keen eye on his November showdown against Mike Tyson.