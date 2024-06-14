UFC Legend Reveals He Knew Months in Advance About Conor McGregor Withdrawing from Michael Chandler Main Event at UFC 303

June was shaping up to be one of the most exciting months for UFC fans, but it turned into a disappointing one instead. The highly anticipated Fight Night in Saudi Arabia was marred by the withdrawal of Khamzat Chimaev from the main event against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Dana White, in a video, disclosed that Chimaev had to pull out due to severe illness just a week before the fight.

Adding to the disappointment, the UFC 303 pay-per-view event also suffered a major setback. Conor McGregor, who was set to make a comeback after a three-year hiatus, was confirmed to have pulled out of his main event match against Michael Chandler.

Speculations had been rife for two weeks, but Dana White only recently confirmed that McGregor's withdrawal was due to an injury.

In light of McGregor's absence, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will step in to defend his title against Jiří Procházka in a highly anticipated rematch.

The series of cancellations has left fight fans deeply disheartened. Former UFC fighter and Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen expressed his frustration on Twitter, stating, “I've known for months Conor was OUT and I tried to warn you.”

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 was a big-time shocker for fight fans, as Mystic Mac has a track record of rarely pulling out from fights. Unfortunately, this time was different, and McGregor was forced to withdraw. Reports suggest both UFC and Conor McGregor’s team tried their best to keep the fight as scheduled.

Ariel Helwani was one of the initial journalists who confirmed that the fight had been canceled. Now, after Dana White’s confirmation, Ariel Helwani has provided details about Conor McGregor’s future, injury, and whether he will potentially face Michael Chandler.

Per Ariel Helwani’s report, McGregor is not severely injured, and he will be cleared to compete soon. In a couple of months, UFC is aiming to book Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor later this year.

Ariel Helwani tweeted, “They have a new main event lined up (that doesn’t include McGregor and Chandler). They have a new co-main lined up. The consensus seems to be that they want to announce it all + the new date for McGregor x Chandler."

He continued, "August or September has been discussed, and that would likely mean creating new PPV dates those months (8/31 and 9/28) have been discussed. So, while the exact date isn’t finalized, fans might not have to wait much longer.”

This update can surely be a relief for Conor McGregor’s fans, as Notorious is not severely injured, and UFC is eyeing booking the match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor later this year.

