UFC Light Heavyweight Claims Francis Ngannou Tried to Drop Him in Sparring to Take Revenge for Friend

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that Francis Ngannou tried to drop him in sparring. Ankalaev told Aslanbek Badaev that ‘The Predator’ was very aggressive and wanted to drop him.

Ankalaev added that he took the former UFC heavyweight champion down and held him there until the end of the round. He furthered that Ngannou was seeking revenge for his friend Dalcha Lungiambula, whom Ankalaev had knocked out.

Magomed Ankalaev shares sparring experience with Francis Ngannou

Magomed Ankalaev recently issued a strong warning to Alex Pereira about a potential future fight. The Russian has now revealed about the time Francis Ngannou tried to drop him in sparring.

In his recent interview with Aslanbek Badaev, Ankalaev said, "I saw that [Ngannou] wanted to drop me. He was generally aggressive. I quickly went to his feet, put him down and held him. I was waiting for the time to run out so I could say 'don't come near me again'.”

Ankalaev added, “Then we found out the reason - it turns out he is a friend of [Dalcha] Lungiambula whom I had knocked out before."

Ankalaev fought Lungiabula in 2019 and knocked him out in a devastating manner with a front kick. He has now claimed Francis Ngannou was seeking revenge for his friend.

Ngannou, on the other hand, is perhaps the scariest knockout artist to ever touch down on the UFC canvas. He is a massive heavyweight as well and has an aggressive fighting style. Hence, his sparring style might be naturally aggressive.

‘The Predator’ is currently not in the UFC anymore and is signed with the PFL, where he’s yet to fight. The Cameroonian’s last two fights came in boxing, against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou lost a controversial decision to Fury with many opining he should have gotten the judges’ nod. Joshua, meanwhile, put away Ngannou with a thunderous knockout after a one-sided fight.

Joe Rogan drops massive update on potential Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones is the biggest super fight in MMA at the moment, as per consensus belief. However, Ngannou being with the PFL makes matters complex. UFC CEO Dana White has previously claimed in the UFC 295 press conference that he tried making the fight when ‘The Predator’ was in the UFC.

Joe Rogan, though, has claimed White is not opposed to the fight. Speaking to Rampage Jackson on the JRE show, Rogan said, “Dana is not opposed to the possibility of a joint promotion with Jon Jones versus Francis [Ngannou].”

‘Bones’ is set to fight at UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic with his heavyweight title on the line. Ngannou’s next fight, meanwhile, will be either in boxing or in PFL. Hence, the chances of the mega fight happening remain bleak.