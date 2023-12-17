UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev calls out UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards; says THIS

UFC hosted its last pay-per-view show of the year 2023, UFC 296 and the show was a banger. At the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja retained his UFC Flyweight championship and at the main event, Leon 'Rocky' Edwards, retained his UFC welterweight championship against Colby 'Choas' Covington.

UFC lightweight champion and number one pound-for-pound best fighter in UFC, Islam Makhachev, issued a challenge to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards after he won against Colby Covington.

Makhachev expressed on his Twitter X account, “I will finish both this guy.”

Islam Makhachev expressed he will finish both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. Makhachev recently fought UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 295. Makhachev shocked the world after he knocked out The Great in the first round with a vicious head kick.

Makhachev has also shown his interest in capturing the UFC welterweight championship and becoming the UFC double champion.

Dana White reacts to Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev match

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about Islam Makhachev vs Leon Edwards' champion vs champion match in the future at the recent UFC 296 post-fight press conference.

When asked about the Makhachev and Edwards' match, Dana White revealed he had lunch with UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev a couple of days back and both didn’t discuss business. He mentioned they just had a casual lunch, talking about family and food.

Dana White expressed his views on the Leon vs. Islam champion vs. champion fight and said he didn’t want Makhachev to fight Leon Edwards anytime soon. White mentioned he instead wants Makhachev to compete in the lightweight division only.

Dana White even expressed his views on UFC star Tony Ferguson after he lost again. For the unversed, Tony Ferguson fought Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett. El Cucuy lost the match.

White expressed, “I would like to see Tony Ferguson retire after losing against Paddy Pimblett.”

