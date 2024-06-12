UFC PR Team Forced to Hold Meetings Over Sean Strickland’s ‘Unadulterated’ Behavior

Sean Strickland - the UFC's former middleweight champ. Fearless fighter? Absolutely. Master of diplomacy? Not so much. From questioning women's voting rights to making derogatory remarks about multiple nationalities, Strickland knows how to keep the PR team on their toes.

But what happens when a fighter's outspoken nature clashes with the organization's image? Fight Inc: Inside the UFC, a new Roku documentary, gives us a peek into the meetings that unfold as the UFC grapples with Strickland's provocations. How does the UFC handle such a relentless personality?

Doc reveals PR team's struggle with outspoken fighter

In the thick of a media day for his fight against Abus Magomedov, Sean Strickland certainly made his presence felt. "Maybe that's where we f****** up you guys. We let women vote, no offense," he quipped, setting the tone for a series of statements that would have the UFC PR team scrambling.

Not stopping there, Strickland's commentary ranged from "stupid f****** Germans," to "dirty Brazilians," and even labeling Americans as "a bunch of degenerate f****." Each remark added layers to the controversy, sparking a significant backlash.

Following this media frenzy, Christoph Goessing, the UFC’s public relations senior manager, found himself recounting the ordeal. "He had a long speech about not allowing women to vote anymore and that’s the reason this country is kind of going downhill," Goessing explained.

He continued, "A couple of choice comments about Germany and America and Brazil as it relates to his opponent," highlighting the breadth and impact of Strickland's words. The reaction from the UFC PR team was a mix of urgency and frustration. Goessing summed it up: "It was about 26 minutes of unadulterated Sean, he just says it all."

This candid reflection from a senior PR manager underlines the challenging dynamics the team faces, navigating the fallout from such unfiltered expressions. Strickland's outspoken nature continues to pose a significant challenge for the UFC.

