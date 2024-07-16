UFC Report Reveals All Pay-Per-View Events for 2024 Likely to Be With Main Events; Find Out

2024 has been an important year for the UFC and fight enthusiasts. With the UFC hosting some of the biggest pay-per-views. This year started with UFC 297, where UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland defended his championship against Dricus du Plessis in the main event. Strickland lost his champion, and Dricus was crowned the new champion.

The company hosted UFC 298, in which Ilia Topuria shockingly ended Alexander Volkanovski's iconic featherweight championship reign after knocking him out in the second round of their championship fight.

UFC then hosted UFC 299, Where Sean O Malley successfully defended his championship; at UFC 300, Alex Pereira slept Jamahal Hill round and retained his championship. The last pay-per-view UFC hosted was UFC 303,

Initially, Conor McGregor was set to headline the event, but injury sidelined him; Alex Pereira saved the day, stepped in on short notice, and again stunned the world when he slept Jiri Prochazka in round two to retain his championship.

All UFC Pay-Per-Views 2024

Recently, on the MMA Hours Show, famous mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani revealed the UFC lineup for this year. The main events, from UFC 306 to UFC 310, are expected to run until the end of the year. Here is a compilation of all pay-per-views and main events.



NocheUFC - Las Vagas Sphere

- Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

- Alexa Grasso title defense

UFC307 - Salt Lake Utah

- Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

- Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Peña

UFC308 - Abu Dhabi

- Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

UFC309 - Madison Square Garden

- Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC310 - Las Vegas

- Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

UFC 304 Match Card

After the mega-success of UFC 303 pay-per-view, even after the significant bumps in the road, Alex Pereira once again proved why he is one of the best UFC champions of this era and how he is the next face of UFC. The company is all geared up to host an international pay-per-view UFC 304.

UFC 304 is scheduled for July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The event revolves around the hometown champions UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who will defend his championship against Belal Muhammad. In the co-main event, UFC interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will defend his championship against Curtis Blaydes. Here are all the matches announced for UFC 303.

Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweight title Tom Aspinall (ic) vs. Curtis Blaydes, interim heavyweight title Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweights Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, featherweights Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweights Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweights Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons, welterweights Manel Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweights Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbier, welterweights Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Bryczek, middleweights Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brazil, women's strawweight Mick Parkin vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweights Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras, bantamweights Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira, women's strawweight

The next event after UFC 304, Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, is UFC 305, another massive international pay-per-view company that will host outside the United States; the headliner of the show is the fight UFC middleweight champion fight between former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

