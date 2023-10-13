UFC slams USADA over ‘disgusting’ Conor McGregor claims, demanding public apology or potential legal action

This Wednesday, USADA’s CEO Travis Tygart revealed that UFC is not going to renew their new contract their existing contract is coming to an end this year-end 2023 and they had a positive meeting this year May but now on October 8th UFC, informed USADA, that they will go a different way.

Tygrat also targeted Conor McGregor's status claiming they take their work very seriously. McGregor entered the USADA testing pool this Sunday and is rumored to return next year early USADA, made it clear there will be no special treatment for The Notorious and he had to go through a six-month period and two positive tests. He also showed concern for other fighters after their departure. Now UFC has finally responded to the allegations.

UFC's response to the allegations by USADA

USADA's CEO statement was indirectly targeting McGregor for the crack in their relationship which was finally on Thursday by UFC’s UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell.

He said They used McGregor's situation unfairly McGregor, was not asking them to fight but he was concerned about his leg injury, and using McGregor's name is very unfair he statements were “I’ll say it one last time, what they’ve done to him is disgusting. For an entity that holds themself out to have a level of honor and integrity, using him as a media vehicle to advance a fake narrative is disturbing.”

He also claimed he himself called Tygrat and informed him that they were going a different way and the conversation didn’t go well. Campbell also believed it was just a self-preservation tactic as they were going lose a big client and without using McGregor’s name it would not have received the huge media attention it’s getting now.

Campbell is disappointed at what USADA’s CEO has done and they have sent a legal notice to them and asked for a public apology for the damages they have done to the name UFC their legal notice states “The retraction should acknowledge the falsity of the representations of the statement that express or imply the UFC ended its relationship with USADA in order to expedite McGregor’s return to the UFC.” UFC has also announced its new partnership with Drug-Free Sport International.