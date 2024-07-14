UFC Sphere Title Fights Get Accidentally Leaked During UFC Denver Live Broadcast

A couple of alleged main events have been accidentally leaked for the UFC Sphere. The UFC Sphere event is going to be one of the biggest spectacles in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Dana White initially went to watch a concert at The Sphere. He was immediately taken aback by the sheer luxury and grandeur of the dome. Coming out that night, the UFC Head Honcho made up his mind about hosting an event at The Sphere.

Cut to 2024; the UFC Sphere is a reality, and Dana White has reportedly invested $16 million in the event. However, slated for September, the UFC has not released any details about the matches that will take place at the coveted venue. Unfortunately, that changed recently as a blunder from a French-Canadian broadcaster accidentally leaked two major title fights for the night.

UFC Sphere to have two title fights?

If Dana White’s words are to be believed, the UFC Sphere will be an event of a lifetime in all sporting history. He has promised that the grandeur will eclipse even the high-profile NHL drafts. Thus, it is natural that White would want the details of his event hidden. But alas! That was not to be.

The live broadcast of the recently concluded UFC Denver Fight Night was watched in English by the majority. However, fans listening to the French Canadian commentary on TVA Sports were in for a shock. Midway through the event, the broadcasters stated, “In September, it’s going to be quite an event. Noche UFC, on September 14th, inside the Sphere, Las Vegas. We already have a few fights that we can announce to you. Ilia Topuria versus Max Holloway for the featherweight championship, and there is also Sean O’Malley against Merab Dvalishvili, who are confirmed for this.”

The clip was also uploaded on X by Championship Rounds. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has hinted at appearing at The Sphere. And so has Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor hint at a UFC Sphere bout

With the UFC Sphere coming up, everyone wants to be a part of the spectacle. Recently, Conor McGregor stated that he has had talks with Dana White about his return. And that is happening very soon, in 2024 itself. This comes as a huge update, as after his withdrawal from UFC 300, McGregor’s return was shrouded in mystery.

Meanwhile, replying to a fan, Michael Chandler too, hinted at a possible matchup at The Sphere. Thus, with speculations running wild, it remains to be seen which athletes ultimately end up featuring on the coveted card.