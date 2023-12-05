UFC star Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin finally reveal unique name of their new baby

Trigger Warning: This article has references to substance abuse.

Former UFC champion and megastar Conor McGregor recently welcomed his fourth child in the world alongside his fiance Dee Devlin. McGregor confirmed the news on his social media handles previous.

McGregor has a total of four children, and the fourth newborn is a baby boy. McGregor now has three boys and one girl. His eldest son’s name is Conor Jr., and the second child is the only girl named Croia. The third child was again a baby boy named Rian McGregor.

155-pound king has now revealed the name of his newborn baby boy. McGregor shared a picture of his wife and baby boy on his Twitter X and captioned it, “ Say hello to Mack McGregor, everyone.”

Fans are now reacting to the name of Notorious One’s newborn name; an X user by the username of AFeldmanMMA expressed, “ Mack enters the world just in time for the Return of the Mac.”

Another fan by the username Eric expressed, “Aye! Little pal got his first-hand wrap. Training starts early in the McGregor family.”

Conor McGregor’s potential comeback opponent claims McGregor is ducking him

Conor McGregor last competed in the UFC octagon in 2021; he faced Dustin “Diamond” Poirier in their trilogy fight. The match ended dramatically after McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the fight.

The injury kept McGregor away from the UFC octagon. Recently, McGregor has entered the UFC’s anti-drug program, and he is expected to make his comeback in 2024 early. Fans and reports expect McGregor to make his return at UFC 300.

McGregor’s potential opponent is Michael Chandler. Iron Chandler recently appeared on the MMA Hour show and expressed McGregor is trying to duck him.

“I’ve seen Conor talk about other opponents. I’ve seen Conor talk about different dates. I’ve seen Conor talk – completely dismiss me and act like the fight with me isn’t happening. These are all ways that these guys try to get inside people’s heads.”

“He’s trying to wait me out, smoke me out. But I’m gonna be waiting here, man.”

