UFC Star Reveals He Was Offered Nick Diaz Comeback Fight First But Turned It Down for THIS Reason

UFC fans were buzzing about who would get the chance to welcome back MMA legend Nick Diaz. But the name that emerged surprised some. Kevin Holland, known for his exciting fighting style and engaging personality, wasn't on the fight card. So, what happened?

It turns out, Holland was actually offered the fight first! But there's a twist. Let's get into why Holland decided to turn down the chance to face Diaz and instead will be stepping into the octagon this coming Saturday, June 1st, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Two months too many

Kevin Holland opened up about the intriguing decision during a chat with MMA Junkie. He was initially offered a fight against Nick Diaz, a name that surely gets fans excited. However, Holland decided to pass on this golden opportunity. He explained, “I was supposed to take a fight at 170 against a pretty big-name opponent. But they said he wasn’t going to be able to fight until August, and I said, ‘Damn, that’s a long time.’”

This delay didn't sit well with Holland. "They're like, 'Bro, it's only an extra month.' And I was like, 'Nah, that's too long,'" he continued. Eager to stay active, Holland made a quick decision. "So I got this, and I'm happy with it," he said, referring to his upcoming fight against Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Holland noted, “I guess that [other] fight is not going to circle back because I see he just got booked, so let’s see what happens after.” Holland’s choice highlights his desire to maintain momentum and avoid lengthy breaks between fights. By opting for a sooner bout, he keeps his competitive edge sharp.

Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson set for august return

Fan favorites Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson will be stepping into the octagon again. On Wednesday morning, UFC CEO Dana White announced their return fights, set for August 3 at UFC on ABC 7 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Diaz will face Vicente Luque in a five-round co-main event, while Ferguson will fight Michael Chiesa on the main card. Both bouts are at welterweight. Diaz, who hasn't fought since 2021, aims to break a four-fight losing streak. Ferguson, also 40, is looking to snap a seven-fight losing streak, with White hinting this could be his final fight. Fans eagerly await their thrilling comebacks.

Are you excited to see Diaz and Ferguson back in action?

