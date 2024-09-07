UFC Veteran Elaborates Why Alex Pereira Coming Down to Middleweight Is Bad Idea

Michael Bisping thinks Alex Pereira should not come down to 185 lbs. Pereira, who is currently the UFC light heavyweight champion, has recently been calling out the middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. While the back and forth is hinting towards a possible bout in the future, Pereira’s move down the weight category is being heavily debated. Already being a champion in the middleweight category, Bisping did not find any worth for Poatan to come down again.

Michael Bisping recently sat down on the Believe You Me podcast. Speaking on the topic of Alex Pereira, Bisping mentioned that his move down the weight might do more harm than good. Bisping stated, “At 185 [pounds], [Pereira] did get slept by 'Izzy' and that's gotta be because of the weight cut...I'm not saying he wouldn't win the fight (against du Plessis), but he's already been 185 [pound] champ; he's a 205 [pound] champ. I say...if he beats Khalil [Rountree] and then beats Magomed Ankalaev, maybe one or two more, go up to heavyweight and try to become a three-weight champion.”

Bisping also added that Alex Pereira coming down will result in other fighters getting robbed off their deserved chances to have a title shot. This is true, as with Poatan in middleweight, the likes of Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev, and more, who are in line for the title contention next, might be made to wait further. Opining on Poatan’s possibility to move down the weight, Sean Strickland mentioned that a weight cut would be unnecessary.

‘Tarzan’ mentioned that someone who has become accustomed to carrying more weight will find it significantly hard to cut weight. Sitting pretty atop the light heavyweight table, there is no reason for Alex Pereira to take the additional hazard.

However, despite most of the critics standing against a downward move, Poatan seems utterly determined to face Dricus du Plessis. After his initial call outs, Alex Pereira recently spoke about going down the weight division for at least a fight. Poatan also asked Dricus du Plessis to issue a public statement and accept the fight.

On the contrary, after hearing Pereira’s wish to fight him, Du Plessis’ coach once stated that instead of Pereira coming down, ‘Stillknocks’ is ready to go up the weight division and snatch Pereira’s light heavyweight gold. Thus, with the rivalry getting intense, only the future can answer the million-dollar question of whether Alex Pereira vs Dricus du Plessis will become a reality or not.

