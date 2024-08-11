UFC Veteran Expresses Surprise at Conor McGregor’s Hate for Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ben Askren cannot seem to wrap his head around the fact why there is so much hatred between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Touted as arch rivals, their only face off in the UFC became one of the most notorious incidents. It all started with McGregor attacking Khabib’s bus ahead of the fight. This led to a heated pre match presser which raised the stakes to skyhigh for UFC 229. However, things turned out to be much worse as after McGregor lost the match, members from both the teams got involved in a free for all fight.

But this incident took place back in 2018. 6 years have passed and yet, McGregor seems to have not forgotten the bad blood. Reacting to a recent comment made by McGregor in reference to Donald Trump’s Khabib Nurmagomedov mention, Ben Askren seemed shocked.

Speaking on Daniel Cormier’s show on YouTube, Askren said, “Why does he hate Khabib so much? I mean, Donald Trump just goes off the cuff and says Khabib’s his favorite fighter, which is hilarious. I figured honestly, it would be like a Conor Mcgregor—a showy flashman that has some fancy knockouts.. I don’t know, why does he hate Khabib so much? I know you got your a** beat, Conor, but let it go. He said, ‘Trump’s going to lose the election because of it’.”

For the uninitiated, Donald Trump recently mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite UFC fighter. This did not sit well with Conor McGregor and he termed the statement as ‘campaign ending decision.’ And surely, Askren has enough reasons to be surprised. Conor McGregor never fails to capitalize on any opportunity for taking shots at the Dagestani fighter. In the recent wake of allegations about a potential agitator involved in the Dagestan terror attacks practicing at Eagles MMA, McGregor coined Khabib Nurmagomedov as a ‘terrorist’.

‘The Notorious’ also enjoyed throwing shade at Khabib when the Russian government accused the former UFC champion of evading taxes. According to government reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov is due to pay 297 million rubles in taxes. This paved the way for McGregor to take scathing digs at ‘Eagle’ while claiming to buy his house. McGregor even went on to say that he is willing to give the former UFC champ cash prize in return for push ups. Thus, it is evident that the rift between Khabib and McGregor is far from over. Whether the duo will ever come to good terms is a question that can only be answered in the future.