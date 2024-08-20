UFC Veteran: Sean Strickland Should Be Worried About Khamzat Chimaev Amid Dricuss du Plessis Title Fight Pursuit

Sean Strickland might not be getting a sureshot opportunity at Dricus Du Plessis’ title. After his dominant victory against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, Strickland immediately called him out for a rematch. However, despite his eagerness, the American might not get his shot at the coveted belt, as there are numerous contenders lurking in the shadows. One such name is that of Khamzat Chimaev. Speaking in an episode of Good Boy/ Bad Boy podcast, former UFC double champ, Daniel Cormier has proposed a possible scenario that might not sound too pleasant for Sean Strickland.

According to DC, if Khamzat Chimaev manages to beat Robert Whittaker, chances are high that ‘Borz’ will be getting the nod to face Dricus du Plessis. Cormier opined, “If Khamzat wins [against Whittaker], now you got something to worry about, truly worry about… That would make me concerned if I’m Sean Strickland… Sean did the right thing Saturday. He jumped right down DDP’s throat, ‘Hey, it’s me and you next, right? Don’t go running.’ But he shouldn’t feel so good.”

Well, Cormier might have a valid point here. Khamzat Chimaev is yet to be beaten in the UFC so far. Winning against a formidable opponent like Robert Whittaker will only establish him as a fierce contender.

On the contrary, things might not be too pleasant for Strickland even if Chimaev loses. After registering thumping victories against Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, Robert Whittaker has re-emerged into the middleweight title scene. A win against Chimaev will only bolster his chances of making the cut as the number one contender.

To add to the woes of Strickland, Dricus du Plessis himself pointed out that it was Whittaker who was more deserving to face the champion. However, Du Plessis also said that Sean Strickland’s ‘only saving grace’ is the fact that he went five full rounds in UFC 297. Meanwhile, Strickland was prompt to call out Dricus du Plessis and even expressed his desire to fight him in Los Angeles.

And while the doubts keep rising, Sean Strickland would be extremely pleased to hear the UFC head honcho’s take on the matter. Following Du Plessis’ victory, Dana White hinted towards a championship match between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis somewhere in January 2025. Thus, with a lot of names coming up, it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh.

