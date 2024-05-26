UFC Weight Classes and Divisions EXPLAINED

Why are weight classes so important in the UFC? How do they shape the sport? Weight classes ensure fair and balanced fights. The UFC has 12 weight classes, from Strawweight to Heavyweight. Each class has its own stars and epic fights. Remember Conor McGregor's stunning knockout of Jose Aldo in Featherweight?

How about Amanda Nunes dominating both Bantamweight and Featherweight? Jon Jones's reign in Light Heavyweight and his recent move to Heavyweight? These weight classes create thrilling matchups. But what happens if a fighter misses weight? And how do UFC classes differ from boxing?

What Are the Weight Classes?

The UFC’s weight classes ensure that fights are fair and competitive. Here’s a breakdown of each division:

Men’s Divisions:

Flyweight : 116-125 lb (52.5-56.7 kg)

: 116-125 lb (52.5-56.7 kg) Bantamweight : 126-135 lb (56.7-61.2 kg)

: 126-135 lb (56.7-61.2 kg) Featherweight : 136-145 lb (61.2-65.8 kg)

: 136-145 lb (61.2-65.8 kg) Lightweight : 146-155 lb (65.8-70.3 kg)

: 146-155 lb (65.8-70.3 kg) Welterweight : 156-170 lb (70.3-77.1 kg)

: 156-170 lb (70.3-77.1 kg) Middleweight : 171-185 lb (77.1-83.9 kg)

: 171-185 lb (77.1-83.9 kg) Light Heavyweight : 186-205 lb (83.9-93.0 kg)

: 186-205 lb (83.9-93.0 kg) Heavyweight: 206-265 lb (93.0-120.2 kg)

Women’s Divisions:

Strawweight : 106-115 lb (48.0-52.5 kg)

: 106-115 lb (48.0-52.5 kg) Flyweight : 116-125 lb (52.5-56.7 kg)

: 116-125 lb (52.5-56.7 kg) Bantamweight : 126-135 lb (56.7-61.2 kg)

: 126-135 lb (56.7-61.2 kg) Featherweight: 136-145 lb (61.2-65.8 kg)

Is Missing Weight No Big Deal?

However, the fight might be canceled if the weight difference is too significant. For title fights, the consequences are stricter. The fighter who misses weight becomes ineligible to win the title, even if they win the fight.

However, the fight might be canceled if the weight difference is too significant. For title fights, the consequences are stricter. The fighter who misses weight becomes ineligible to win the title, even if they win the fight.

How Are Boxing and UFC Different?

Now, let’s talk about the differences between UFC and boxing weight classes. The UFC has fewer weight classes compared to boxing. This results in broader weight ranges within each division, leading to greater weight disparities in a single class.

For example, the UFC’s middleweight division ranges from 171 to 185 lb, whereas boxing’s middleweight spans 155 to 160 lb. Additionally, UFC weight classes use pounds (lbs) as a measure, reflecting its American origins, while other promotions might use kilograms (kg).

In the UFC, with its emphasis on grappling and wrestling alongside striking, weight might be a slightly bigger factor than in boxing, which is more focused on punching power.

Comparing UFC to boxing reveals interesting differences, especially in how weight classes are structured and measured. So, what do you think about the UFC's weight classes? Do they enhance your viewing experience?

