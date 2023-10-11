UFC294: Dana White confirms Islam vs Volkanoski 2 as Charles Oliveira WITHDRAWS

UFC 294 is undoubtedly one of the most waited Pay Per View of UFC this year many considered this event the biggest event of the year. The match card of UFC 294. stacked with star power and anticipated bouts. Including Khamzat Chimaev vs Paulo Costa and many more. the main event is one of the most exciting rematches of this year. Charles Oliveria is set to face Islam in a rematch for the UFC lightweight championship.

Recently Overdogs podcast first reported that Charles Oliveira pulled out from the match. he pulled out of the match just ten days before the show. fans are disheartened. His reports were then confirmed by other sources as well now finally CEO of UFC Dana White reacted himself.

Why Charles Oliveria pulled out and a new challenge is set for Islam Makhachev

Dana White addressed this issue during the press conference he said by confirming Oliveria pulled out of the main event because of injury. He said “Yes all of that is true. He (Charles)...round five of sparring last night before you know he was supposed to jump on the plane today splits his eyebrow wide open and stitched up last night. Obviously can’t fight out there with the that he never called us but we do not want to risk it “

Dana White explained Charles was supposed to land in Abu Dhabi, but just before his flight while sparring. he injured himself and was not medically clear to compete with that wide cut on his eyebrow.

UFC has now officially confirmed Islam Makhachev’s new challenger and he will be facing Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch in their last match Volkanovski, gave him tough competition. Where Islam won by unanimous decision. Volkanovski last fought Yair Rodriguez and defended his UFC featherweight title. This match is going to be for Makhachev’s UFC lightweight championship. Last time Alexander gave him a very tough fight many believed if Khabib had been in the corner of Islam fight would have finished a different way but this time Khabib will be there in Islam’s corner to assist him.

