UFC’s $335 Million Dollar Antitrust Lawsuit Settlement Rejected by Judge: ‘Would Set Back the Rights of Fighters for Years’

It was recently revealed that the UFC’s proposed $335 million settlement to fighters has been rejected. This comes after fighters filed a lawsuit against the organization, alleging violations of antitrust laws. Despite the proposal for a settlement, it has been denied.

This decade-long case, initially filed by Cung Le, Nate Quarry, and Jon Fitch, has seen other fighters join the lawsuit. The allegations claim that fighters were paid significantly less than promised, leading to the ongoing legal battle that has now extended over ten years.

Former UFC fighters Cung Le, Nate Quarry, and Jon Fitch filed a lawsuit against the UFC, alleging that the company had not paid them their promised amount. The lawsuit suggested that the organization was perpetuating a monopoly to suppress fighter pay. The suit was joined by Brandon Vera, Luis Javier Vazquez, and Kyle Kingsbury subsequently.

This maneuver would allegedly violate antitrust laws. Spanning over a decade, the case has been a crucial part of the organization and is expected to establish a precedent for the controversial topic of fighter pay in the UFC.

UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, attempted to settle the said lawsuit with a whopping $335 million in March 2024. According to Variety, Judge Richard Franklin Boulware II of the U.S. District Court in Nevada rejected the settlement.

UFC’s former parent company, Zuffa, was the initial defendant in the case. The five-class action lawsuit was later converted into one single-action lawsuit. The organization proposed to pay 90% of the $335 million to the plaintiffs as a settlement.

Both parties’ counsel disagree with the settlement denial. As per reports by Variety, the plaintiff’s barristers believe that the rejection “would set back the rights of fighters for years.” The UFC’s counsel also believes the judge’s hearing is ‘unprecedented’ among antitrust class-action lawsuits.

Fighter pay is an aspect of the UFC that is highly controversial. Despite Dana White’s vehement denials in the past of not paying his fighters what they deserve, several fighters, including the contenders who are not part of the lawsuit, have spoken out against the UFC.

Contenders like Sean Strickland, who share a cordial relationship with White, have called out the organization for underpaying fighters. This sensitive topic has also been a stain for the UFC for several years, with the lawsuit setting a huge precedent.