Umar Nurmagomedov Expresses His Discontent About Sean O’Malley’s Title Run; Says He Feel 'Ashamed' For THIS

Umar Nurmagomedov is not happy with Sean O’Malley being the champion. Umar, the cousin of UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been touted as the next big thing in the UFC. Umar is yet to be defeated in MMA, boasting a 17-0 record. His latest victory came against Bekzat Almakhan, where the Dagestani put up a scintillating display of wrestling and striking to secure his victory.

Well, after making a strong case for himself in the UFC, Umar Nurmagomedov is getting ready to face his first big challenge. Aiming for bantamweight gold, Umar is pitted against Cory Sandhagen in the upcoming UFC Abu Dhabi card. However, while Dagestani is confident about winning against Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov has taken a disliking to the UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley.

In an exclusive interview with Daniel Cormier, Umar Nurmagomedov opened up about his feelings on Sean O’Malley. Umar mentioned that he was ‘ashamed’ about the fact that O’Malley was holding the Bantamweight gold. He said, “Men have to be different. Men, it’s about different things. When Sean Stricklandlook at this guy and say he look like clown and he (O’Malley) say, ‘Rich clown.’”

Continuing with his statement, Umar mentioned that life is not all about earning money and getting rich. Proper behavior with good manners is what makes a real gentleman. While this was surely a stern warning for ‘Suga’, Sean O’Malley does not seem to be bothered by the talks going around him.

Advertisement

Having avenged the only loss of his career against Marlon Vera, O’Malley will now go up against Merab Dvalishvili as announced by Dana White . However, amidst his preparations, ‘Suga’ has taken a couple of shots at none other than Conor McGregor.

Sean O’Malley has previously stated about his aspirations to have financial success like Conor McGregor. He has also mentioned how he wanted to box and earn millions, just like McGregor did against Floyd Mayweather. Recently, appearing on his YouTube, O’Malley took a shot at Conor McGregor and stated that he was a better fighter than ‘The Notorious’. He also mentioned that if a fight was to happen between them at present, O’Malley would win the fight quite comfortably.

Well, while these are surely ambitious talks, Conor McGregor has not yet responded to Sean O’Malley. And with Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov waiting eagerly in the wings, it does not seem likely that a match between ‘Suga’ and ‘Mystic Mac’ will happen anytime soon.

Advertisement