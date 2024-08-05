Umar Nurmagomedov Issues a New Threat to Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili: ‘I’m Not Scared(of) No One’

Umar Nurmagomedov is looking confident and he wants to ‘smash’ Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley. Umar, who is the nephew of the UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has been undefeated so far. Going up against Cory Sandhagen recently in the UFC Abu Dhabi PPV, many labeled it as Umar’s first real fight. However, when the fight began, Umar proved to be too much for Sandhagen to take.

Cornered by his uncle Khabib, Umar looked in ominous form. He mixed up his wrestling with some fearsome striking to keep the scores coming for him. In the end, it was an easy decision for the judges as Umar Nurmagomedov had his hands raised. Soon after his victory, Umar issued some stern warning to Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s win streak in the Dana White-led promotion has led him to become one of the prominent title contenders in the welterweight division. With everything going right, Umar will be facing the winner of the Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili match at The Sphere. However, the Dagestani fighter is confident that he will emerge victorious against both fighters, whoever fights him next.

Talking to the UFC recently, Umar Nurmagomedov stated, “Be careful guys, I'm coming for you. Doesn't matter who gonna be next, I'm coming....I'm not scared [of] no one... I will smash them both.” However, this was not the only time Umar has spoken about Sean O’Malley. In another recent interaction, Umar Nurmagomedov mentioned that Sean O’Malley appears to him as a ‘clown’.

The Dagestani fighter mentioned that earning money is not the only challenge in one’s life. For a person to become a real ‘man’, he has to be well mannered and must have values and good behavior. This was quite a scathing remark to make for the Dagestani. And as expected, ‘Suga’ is not the one to keep silent.

Sean O’Malley was spotted giving his reactions to Umar Nurmagomedov’s victory last night. While the UFC bantamweight champion acknowledged and praised Nurmagomedov, he also promised to ‘whoop’ Umar. This was a dual verbal attack from the champion as he went on to say that by defeating Umar, he would make Conor McGregor jealous as he has never been able to come on top against a Dagestani fighter.

Thus, it is quite evident that even before the match is made official, shots are being fired by both Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley. However, if ‘Suga’ manages to defend his title against Dvalishvili, the next bout will surely be a barnburner.

