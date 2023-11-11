Unbreakable NBA records: Top 5 feats that define Basketball greatness

Some argue that while stats and records are often breakable, certain cases render them virtually impossible to surpass.

In the annals of NBA history, numerous exceptional players have established astonishing records, figures that contemporary players find nearly insurmountable.

These records seem destined to remain untouched.

Here are the top 5 records in NBA history that are deemed unbreakable

Most points scored in a game: Wilt Chamberlain, 100

Wilt Chamberlain achieved an unparalleled feat by scoring 100 points in a single NBA game against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962.

Surpassing six decades, this record stands as one of the most impregnable in the realm of sports history.

Most consecutive games: A.C. Green, 1,192

A.C. Green achieved the NBA record for the most consecutive regular-season games played, amassing an impressive 1,192.

Commencing on November 19, 1986, with the Los Angeles Lakers triumphing over the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, his streak concluded with the final game of his career on April 18, 2001, when the Miami Heat bested the Orlando Magic in Orlando.

Green's career spanned across the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat.

Most assists in a career: John Stockton, 15,806

John Stockton, the all-time assists leader in the National Basketball Association, recorded an astounding 15,806 assists throughout his career.

His highest single-game assist count occurred against the Spurs on January 15, 1991, with 28 assists.

Most seasons averaging a triple-double: Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook secured the record for the most seasons averaging a triple-double, achieving this milestone in the 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21 seasons.

In NBA history, Westbrook remains unparalleled as the sole player to maintain a triple-double average for four seasons.

His dynamic contributions across various statistical categories have etched his name in NBA history.

Most blocks in a career: Hakeem Olajuwon, 3,830

Hakeem Olajuwon, renowned for his defensive prowess and shot-blocking ability, clinched the record for the most career blocks in the NBA, accumulating an impressive 3,830 blocks.

Spending the majority of his career with the Houston Rockets, Olajuwon led the league in blocks three times and maintained a remarkable nine seasons with an average of at least 3.0 blocks per game.

In 1994, he was honored with the NBA MVP title, showcasing his prowess on both ends of the court.

