Uncle Howdy-led Wyatt Sick6 Seems to Have Taken Over Pat McAfee Show Days After WWE Debut

The Wyatt Sick6 faction made their stunning debut on Monday Night RAW on June 17, after teasing their appearance in the past few weeks through QR codes. And now, the mystic group seems to have just made their appearance on Pat McAfee’s show as well.

During Pat’s show yesterday, he and his team were interviewing US Navy Seal and author Jack Carr when all of a sudden, the crew on the show pointed out something unusual. Pat then says, “What the f*ck is that?”. At the same time, the lights went off.

Then the show ended in the middle. While it cannot be confirmed that it was the Wyatt Sick6 faction that was behind this suspicious development, the fans on social media are all pointing toward the Uncle Howdy group only. Watch it here:

Fans comment on Wyatt Sick6 appearance on Pat McAfee show

Social media users have loved the Wyatt Sick6’s appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. One user wrote, “Oh no they’re getting everyone. RIP Pat.” Another fan wrote, “THIS IS GOLD.” A third user said, “Wyatt Sicks storyline will be generational ??” A fifth mentioned, “Holy shit this is so cool but plz don’t die pat.”

The Wyatt Sick6 debut on Monday Night RAW has turned out to be a huge success as their video has become the second most-watched video on the internet after WrestleMania 40. Their debut has been hailed as terrific by WWE fans, with many saying that it’s a perfect tribute given to Bray Wyatt.

The group is expected to cause more mayhem in the coming weeks, on RAW. However, a former WWE writer Vince Russo has said that the group will be ‘dead in the water’ if they do not change their storyline of Wyatt Sick6.

What did Vince Russo say about Wyatt 6?

Vince Russo was objecting to WWE writers not introducing Uncle Howdy at the beginning of the segment. Instead of this, Nikki Cross, who is more likely to be playing Sister Abigail was introduced to the audience.

"Like who is going to write this? I’m telling you right now if the wrestling people write this, this is dead in the water in under a month. If literally outside television, horror writers, and movie makers write this, I’m all for it. If Triple H writes this, you’re gonna have Chad Gable get his revenge on the guy in a freaking bunny suit in three weeks on RAW,” he said.

Let’s wait and see, how the Wyatt Sick6 storyline unfolds in the coming weeks on RAW.