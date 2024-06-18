Uncle Howdy's Faction Wyatt Sicks Finally Debut On RAW; Which WWE Wrestlers Are Possibly Part Of It?

Uncle Howdy's faction finally arrived on WWE RAW. After months of waiting and teasing through QR codes, the group finally showed up in the closing moment of WWE RAW, wreaking havoc with a bloodbath backstage.

Uncle Howdy was accompanied by four other masked wrestlers, including a woman. With honor to the late Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy's new faction is called 'Wyatt Sicks'.

Taking their masks into consideration, all the characters, except Uncle Howdy, appear to be the real-life versions of Bray Wyatt's puppets from Firefly Fun House.

Currently, it is ambiguous who is playing the masked character of Wyatt Sicks. However, eagled-eyed wrestling fans are coming up with their theories based on the appearances of these wrestlers.

Joe Gracy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis are the possible masked wrestlers

Wearing a creepy-looking white mask, the only woman of the faction came out first during their debut appearance. Seeing the body, brunette hair, and the lower part of the face, it was evident that the lady was none other than the former RAW Women's Champion, Nikki Cross. She is probably playing Sister Abigail.

We saw a tall and muscular man with tattoos wearing the Ramblin' Rabbit mask. He was also carrying a big hammer. His whole appearance, body language, and the hammer suggested that he could be the former Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan.

Another incarnate form of Firefly Fun House puppet was Bray Wyatt's one of the favorites, Mercy The Buzzard, which is likely to be played by Dexter Lumis.

On the other hand, Huskus The Pig is probably played by Joe Gracy. The former NXT star's bulky physique and tattoos during the segment subtly suggested it. Uncle Howdy is rumored to be played by Bray's real-life brother, Bo Dallas.



Wyatt Sicks massacred the RAW locker room

This week's Monday Night RAW probably had one of the best endings of the flagship show in recent memory. At the climax, followed by the main event match between Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor, Wyatt Sicks massacred the handful of wrestlers backstage.

The backstage footage showed wrestlers like Chad Gable and Braun Strowman appearing covered in blood and completely unconscious. Uncle Howdy sent a message to fans and the rest of the locker room saying, "We are here."

