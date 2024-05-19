'Uncle That Got Some Money Walk’: Fans Take Dig at Stephen A. Smith Walking on Sidelines for Lakers Game

Stephen A. Smith and his sensational coverage on ESPN's First Take is like a daily dose for the NBA fans. If the analyst misses a day from the show, the community goes inspecting if everything is okay with their favorite Smith.

However, it’s not only the praises that Smith gets from his fans but there were instances where his very own admirers did not shy off from clowning him for no reason.

A similar funny incident happened when an old video of Stephen A. Smith resurfaced on the realm of social media where he was seen walking with his own flow on the sidelines.

Although the exact date for the capturing of the footage was not verified, it seemed like he was marking his presence for the LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers.

It was all fit and fine until a fan went on to take a hilarious dig on Smith and compared him with an uncle who could have the exact same walk if he has got the money and headed to the barbeque at the park.

The fan wrote: “How your uncle that got some money walk up to the bbq at the park.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, he was not the only one to poke fun at everyone’s beloved Smith, but there were a couple more of the enthusiasts who went on to troll him.

Advertisement

Also Read: When Prime Paul Pierce Locked Horns With Young LeBron James in Epic Showdown 16 Years Ago

With Rumors Likning Bronny With Lakers, Stephen A. Smith Thinks Otherwise

Stephen A. Smith has raised intriguing speculation surrounding the potential selection of Bronny James by the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

As the son of basketball legend LeBron James, Bronny has garnered significant attention, especially after showcasing his skills at the NBA Draft Combine. With the Lakers set to select in the second round, Smith suggests the Mavericks could swoop in to secure Bronny before Los Angeles has a chance.

On his The Stephen Smith Show, he said,“Here’s a newsflash, what I’ve also heard. Bronny James may not make it to the Lakers’ second round pick. Because if a team like the Dallas Mavericks could position themselves to get him in the second round, they’ll take him.”

However, Smith also clarified the composition LeBron might have in his head and added: “Because LeBron said he wants to go where his son goes and if you’re the Dallas Mavericks and you got Kyrie, and you got Luka, and LeBron James is willing to come to big D, that might be the first time something is more popular than the Cowboys.”

The allure of potentially uniting the James family in Dallas, alongside talents like Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić, adds a compelling narrative to the situation.

Smith's insights hint at a dynamic scenario where the Mavericks could strategically position themselves to draft Bronny James, potentially altering the landscape of the NBA.

The notion of LeBron James potentially joining the Mavericks to play alongside his son, amid reports indicating a willingness to follow Bronny's path, still holds a bit of ground.

While past rumors speculated about the Mavericks targeting LeBron himself, the focus has now shifted to potentially drafting his son, Bronny, with implications that go beyond the typical draft day narratives.

Advertisement

Read More: Throwback: When 15-Year-Old LeBron James Put Up a Show in Michael Jordan’s Presence That Motivated Metta World Peace