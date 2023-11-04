Understanding the NBA In-Season Tournament: Format, schedule, and groups

All 30 teams will participate in the NBA's new annual competition, the in-season tournament, making its debut in the 2023-24 season.

This competition, announced on July 8, 2023, will follow a similar format as European soccer tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, incorporating both a group stage and a knockout round.

The competition will ensue in Las Vegas, where the semifinals and the final match are set to take place.

Unlike other competitions, this tournament will run concurrently with the standard NBA season and all the matches, except the championship, will contribute to the playoffs standings in the regular season.

The season kicks off on November 3 and comes to a conclusion with the championship game on December 9.

NBA In-Season Tournament Format

The format is divided into two stages, Group Play and Knockout Rounds.

Based on the records from the 2022-23 season, we assembled six intraconference groups, each containing five teams, with both conferences encompassing three groups.

A Tournament Night slated on Tuesdays and Fridays hosted each match; every team played a single game against its group adversary, totaling four games.

The event did not happen on November 7 due to Election Day, and the lineup ran till November 28.

The group's top player, along with two wild card teams from each conference, moved forward to the Knockout Rounds.

The Knockout Rounds started a single-elimination game among the eight progressing teams.

The rounds kicked off with the Quarterfinals on December 4-5, followed by Semifinals on December 7 which led to the Championship on December 9 in Las Vegas.

Except for the Championship, the regular-season standings included all 67 games.

Schedule for the NBA In-Season Tournament

Group Play Games

- Friday, Nov. 3 (7 games)

- Friday, Nov. 10 (9 games)

- Tuesday, Nov. 14 (10 games)

- Friday, Nov. 17 (11 games)

- Tuesday, Nov. 21 (5 games)

- Friday, Nov. 24 (10 games)

- Tuesday, Nov. 28 (8 games)

Knockout Rounds

- Quarterfinals: Monday, Dec. 4 (2 games), Tuesday, Dec. 5 (2 games)

- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 7 (2 games)

- Championship: Saturday, Dec. 9 (1 game)

Here are the groups for the NBA in-season tournament

Eastern Conference

- Group A: Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets

- Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

- Group C: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

Tie-breakers for group play are determined by

Head-to-head record in the Group Stage Point differential in the Group Stage Total points scored in the Group Stage

