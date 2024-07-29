Undeterred by Retirement Talks, Diana Taurasi Is Here to Win Her 6th Straight Olympic Gold in Paris

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi is in the final stretches of her memorable, storied career. Drafted first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, Taurasi had lots of expectations on her shoulders when she took to the hardwood floor as a UConn sensation.

Fast forward to 2024, Taurasi is an 11-time All-Star, a three-time WNBA Champion, a former league MVP, and a record five-time Olympic gold medalist . But despite all her achievements and accomplishments, the one question that has lately become associated with her is when will she call it quits.

Taurasi’s decision and unwanted media fixation

Ahead of the 2024 Olympics, the Phoenix Mercury legend announced that this will be her final International competition representing team USA.

As an athlete, Taurasi likely understands that playing basketball at the highest professional level is likely to take a toll on one's body. No matter how passionate one might be for the sport, a failing body is never an athlete’s true friend.

Though the U.S Basketball star is slowly coming to terms with her age, she doesn’t appreciate the media’s continued fixation on that one aspect. Addressing questions surrounding her retirement, Taurasi said to the media:

“I’ve gone back and forth with this answer, with these feelings about this question. When you dedicate your whole life and whole career to something and you get the question of ‘why don’t you just retire?’ It’s just so easy for a question to be brought up, in a manner where it’s not meant to be disrespectful but if you’re the person being asked, it is a bit disrespectful.”

At age 42, Taurasi will become USA’s oldest-ever hooper to lace up and take to the court. But her age isn’t her primary concern, team success is:

“I’m here to compete. I’m here to play at a high level. I’m here to give to my teammates and I’m here to win a gold medal”.

Diana made her Olympic debut the year she debuted in the WNBA and has never missed a single appearance. Her focus remains on winning alongside her teammates and bestowing wisdom and advice on the younger, up and coming talent.

When can fans spot Diana Taurasi in action?

USA Basketball fans can delightfully spot the ten-time All-WNBA first team select on all of Team USA games, beginning with Japan.

Leading up to Paris 2024, injury concerns shrouded her continued participation in team scrimmages and practice. Fortunately for the fans, she seems fine and will likely take to the court, possibly even start all her games.

The tenured olympian was bothered by back and leg issues which forced her to miss out a few games earlier this month. Thankfully, the injuries weren’t anything severe as she was part of Team USA vs Team WNBA during the All-Star weekend and played valuable minutes during the showcase game against Germany.

USA will take on Japan on July 29, 3:00 pm ET, 12:00 pm PT.