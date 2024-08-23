‘Undisputed GOAT’: Insane Tom Brady Stat Cements His GOAT Status Among NFL Fans

Tom Brady is considered the greatest player in the history of the National Football League and is the winningest quarterback to ever play the game. Although he has several stunning stats to his name, a new state is going viral on the internet and fans can't get over it.

According to his stats, there were more possibilities for Brady to make it to the championship game than any of the other quarterbacks to complete a pass. His career completion percentage record in the league is 67.8% and the retired legend made it to the conference championship in 73.7 % of the seasons when he kicked off as a starter.

Meanwhile, this insane state is something fans cannot stop talking about. A user wrote, “That’s why he’s the undisputed goat. It’s funny you can hate him but you can’t deny facts.”

Another wrote, “THE GREATEST QB TO EVER PLAY THE GAME.”

One commented, comparing Brady to Mahomes who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks, “Never gonna see a goat like him again, MAHOMES isn’t competition.”

Another wrote, “Undisputed GOAT and it’s not even close.”

Another user admiring Brady's legacy commented, “Absolutely insane stat.”

Brady played for 23 long seasons in the league giving two decades to the New England Patriots and his last three seasons to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The five-time Super Bowl MVP is not only one of the greatest players in the NFL but is considered one of the greatest in sports. His name appears in the list of GOATs of different sports.

The former quarterback holds several major records in the NFL. Some of those are most career passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, and games started.

He has won 251 regular season games and 35 postseason games for a combined 286 wins. Meanwhile, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has a .754 winning percentage which is the highest among any quarterback who has started 100 games. There are many more and if we start mentioning all of those, it would take several days to finish his achievements.

The Patriots Hall of Famer was selected by the franchise as their 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Following this, he later earned the reputation of the biggest draft steals in the history of the league.

Brady became a starter in the following season of his drafting, and that was the year when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl title in the Super Bowl XXXVI. He went on to lead the side to win five more, grabbing six overall in 2 decades.

Brady also propelled the Patriots to appear for nine Super Bowls and win 17 division titles (including 11 consecutive from 2009 to 2019) and 13 AFC Championship Games (including eight consecutive from 2011 to 2018).

The newly turned 47-year-old then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win a Lombardi trophy for the side which was his seventh and last. Brady will now be returning to the NFL as the Fox Sports lead analyst and commentator as soon as the upcoming season starts and fans are waiting for his official broadcasting debut.

