Unexpected John Cena Prank Phone Call: Find out How WWE Legend Became Viral Meme

Memes featuring John Cena are a huge hit on the internet for his famous You Can't See Me catchphrase. In 2015, a hilarious prank call that used the Leader Of Cenation's name became a viral sensation on the internet. The prank call was executed by the host of a radio show named Z Morning Zoo.

A woman named Marie was on the receiving end of the prank call. Her husband was a big WWE fan who would spend money to purchase WWE PPVs, and she was completely against the idea of her husband's spending.

With John Cena's The Time Is Now theme song playing in the background, the prankster called Marie saying, "Are you ready for this Sunday Night when WWE Champion John Cena defends his title in the WWE Super Slam?" He added that the pay-per-view was available for just $59.99. The prankster promoted a fake PPV as a joke. The lady respectfully turned down the offer saying there wouldn't be wrestling in her house again.

In the second call, the prankster blasted the same John Cena music in the background, promoting the Super Slam and John Cena again. Additionally, he lowered the price of the fake PPV to $49.99. Marie was irritated this time, suggesting she was not interested in buying the PPV.

When the phone rang again, the prankster came up with a brilliant line saying, " Hi, can I speak to Champ?" After the confused lady asked who the champ was, the host blasted the John Cena music saying that the question would be answered on Sunday Night when John Cena kept his belt on the line at WWE Super Slam. After yelling and swearing, she warned the host again not to call her house.

In the next call, the prankster said he was watching her. When Marie said, "Excuse Me," then the John Cena music blasted, saying this was what The Undertaker told John Cena, and the question remained whether he would be able to take the title away from John at Super Slam. This time, she lost her temper, saying she would track the prankster's number, and there would never be any wrestling in her house.

After the phone rang once again, she threatened the caller with her first sentence, but the prankster's co-host, who was a lady, calmed her down, asking if Katie was a supporter of the military and Marine Corps. Apologizing for the initial reaction, her answer was yes.

Referring to Cena's role in the movie Marine, she was told over the phone that a former Marine Corps needed her support and hit Cena's music once again.

The radio host called again, but she hung up. On the next call, Marie was absolutely furious, threatening to call the cops over the phone while saying how she opposed the idea of having wrestling shows in her house.

In the final call of the prank, the prankster asked Marie to calm down, introducing him as the host of the Z Morning Zoo radio show and how it was her husband Donny's idea to set up this prank.

The call turned out to be a viral sensation at that time, and it is still recalled today. The John Cena prank call video has amassed over 56 million views on YouTube.