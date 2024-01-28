'Unlikely to coach in the NFL': Insider reveals how Bill Bilichick won't coach until 2025 after failed Atlanta Falcons interview

Bill Belichick officially parted ways with the New England Patriots on January 11, 2024. It's been less than a month and from what it appears, no team is looking to hire the former Patriots head coach. In fact, according to an insider, Belichick is likely to work in the 2024 season with any team.

An insider revealed how it's DONE for Bill Belichick in the 2024 season

After spending more than two decades as head coach for the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick parted ways with the team earlier this year. While there have been several speculations surrounding Belichick's entry into different teams, nothing solid has come out in real.

In fact, Bill Belichick has officially been interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons, not just once but twice. But the Falcons decided to hire Raheem Morris, the former defensive coordinator as their head coach. There were strong rumors that Belichick might indeed find him next time. But looks like it's going to take time.

Above all, Jonathan Jones from CBS Sports recently made an interesting statement about the former Patriots head coach on Saturday. "Crazy as it sounds, Bill Belichick is unlikely to coach in the NFL in the 2024 season," Jonathan had said, revealing what the 2024 season might appear for Belichick.

Since 197, it's going to be the first time that Belichick would not coach any NFL team. "Not to count the GOAT out for 2025. There remains a desire for Belichick to return to the sidelines…he just has to do it on his terms," added Jonathan. Even if the 2024 season isn't for Belichick, he might return in the 2025 season.