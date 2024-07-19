Unmasked Rey Mysterio Shares Family Pic With Dominik Nowhere In Sight 

To keep kayfabe intact, Rey Mysterio is rarely seen without his wrestling mask in public photos. However, he made an exception recently, posting a family photo of himself without the mask on social media. Rey, alongside his wife Angie and Aalyah, can be spotted relaxing in a swimming pool.

The photo excludes Rey Mysterio's son and on-screen nemesis Dominik Mysterio, who is currently embroiled in a love triangle between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. After turning heel and joining The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio avoids making public appearances with the former WWE Champion.

Rey Mysterio wrestled without a mask in WCW

Ever since joining WWE, Rey Mysterio has been protective about his Luchador identity and the mask. Despite wrestling for WWE for almost two decades, the legendary high-flyer never unmasked himself to show his face, even though various attempts were made by his opponents.

The 49-year-old wrestled for WCW before joining WWE. He had a stint in the now-defunct promotion, where he didn't wear a mask.

The Outsiders beat Konnan and Rey Mysterio in a mask vs hair match at WCW Superbrawl 1999. As part of the stipulation, a young Rey had no choice but to remove the mask, showing his face for the first time in public. The unmasked Mysterio adopted a giant killer persona when he started beating wrestlers twice his size.

The Mysterio family's appearances in WWE

Rey Mysterio's family is one of the most well-known families in the WWE. Following in his father's footsteps, Dominik is now a distinguished WWE superstar, carrying the legacy of his father with his excellent character work.

On the other hand, Angie and Aalyah were part of different storylines in Rey's WWE career. The first major storyline involving all members of the family was in 2005 when there was rivalry for the custody of an eight-year-old Dominik Mysterio. Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio battled to determine Dom's real father .

The Mysterio family came to the WWE limelight once again during Rey Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins in 2020. This rivalry introduced Dom Dom as a professional wrestler, as he would debut against Seth Rollins on a losing cause at SummerSlam 2020.

Besides Rey and Dom, Aalyah and Angie Mysterio were prominently involved in this rivalry. Aalyah started a romantic angle with Rollins' disciple, Buddy Murphy. Many people anticipated Rey's daughter would make the wrestling debut through this feud, but ultimately it didn't happen.

