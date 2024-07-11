‘Unofficially Engaged’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Could Have ‘Spontaneous’ Wedding in 6 Months, Says Insider

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to take the next step in their relationship very soon. They have been dating each other since last summer. Their family and close friends believe the couple knows they are the one for each other. As per Life & Style Magazine, the couple has indirectly announced themselves as unofficially engaged.

The magazine had earlier reported that Swift is planning a wedding for summer or spring next year. Neither of the celebrities has addressed the rumors yet. However, insiders earlier revealed that Kelce wants some more time. A source close to the pop icon said Swift is not waiting for Kelce’s marriage proposal. But she wants to know her beau’s stance on their relationship.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Isn't Waiting for Travis Kelce’s Marriage Proposal After Joe Alwyn Trauma?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are labeled as unofficially engaged

Life & Style Magazine’s source told them that Swift and Kelce are very coy about their relationship. They quickly kill any specifics about their marriage. “fair enough since they haven't come up with any yet,” he added.

The source said the couple likes talking about it in general terms. They have been doing that for a while now. The source believes the power couple’s secret has started to leak now. The insider agreed that the couple’s circle expects them to get engaged in the next six months.

Advertisement

The American songwriter and the NFL star want it to be non-pressurized and spontaneous. The source revealed that the celebrity couple considers themselves unofficially engaged. They are expected to talk about their future and kids when the time is right. They’d also open up about their wedding when it happens.

Also Read: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Engaged? Rumors Say the NFL Star Proposed During Their Date at Lake Como

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s marriage rumors

Kelce and Swift enjoyed the NFL offseason together till April. The multiple Grammy winner resumed her Eras Tour show on May 9 in France. Kelce flew down to Paris to cheer for his girlfriend. They went on a romantic getaway in Italy, sparking rumors about their engagement.

The couple didn’t see each other for over a month after their Italy trip. The three-time Super Bowl winner was busy with football commitments, and Swift performed in different parts of the world. This led to speculations about their breakup, and some fans called their relationship a PR stunt.

Advertisement

But the love birds announced their love in style in London. Taylor posted her first picture with Travis on her social media on Sunday, June 23. On the final night of the Wembley shows, the couple stunned the 90,00 fans. They performed a skit together during I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Performance.

Swift replicated Kelce's Archer celebration in London and Ireland. She indirectly proposed to Kelce with a romantic performance in Wembley. Kelce later hinted that he’d do more of those skits with his girlfriend.