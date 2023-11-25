Upcoming NBA showdown: Lakers vs Cavaliers game analysis and predictions

The Cavaliers will host the Lakers on Saturday night as the Lakers head to Cleveland. Los Angeles (9-7 SU, 6-10 ATS) suffered a 104-101 loss against Dallas on Wednesday as +1 underdogs, breaking their win streak of three games.

Similarly, Cleveland (8-7 SU, 6-9 ATS) faced a defeat against Miami on Wednesday, losing 129-96 as -1.5 favorites. The game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is set to begin at 7:40 p.m. EST.

Lakers lose win streak

Before the loss to Dallas, the Lakers had won three consecutive games. This game marks the start of a four-game road trip for the team, with their next game scheduled in Philadelphia on Monday.

Los Angeles' offense maintains an average of 112.4 points per game this season, shooting at 49% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Defensively, over their last five games, the Lakers have allowed an average of 102.4 points. Throughout the season, their defense has given up an average of 112.1 points per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Opponents have shot 45.2% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range against them. Additionally, the Lakers have allowed the fewest free throw attempts in the NBA, averaging just 17.7 per game.

Earlier in the week, LeBron James scored 26 points, leading the team to a loss against Dallas. It marked the eighth instance where the 38-year-old guided the team.

With averages of 25.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, James stands as the Lakers' leading figure. Moreover, he has successfully made at least three three-pointers in six of his last seven games.

Cleveland run ends

The Cleveland Cavaliers' recent four-game winning streak ended when they faced Miami earlier this week. Despite shooting at 46.8% from the field and 46.7% from three, they couldn't halt Miami's sharpshooters.

Cleveland's defense this season allows an average of 112.7 points per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

Opponents are shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.8% from three against them. They've been solid in rebounding, grabbing 44.5 rebounds per game, along with 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks.

Offensively, the Cavaliers are averaging 110.9 points per game, ranking eighth lowest in the league.

Their shooting percentages stand at 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range. However, in their last five games, they've only managed to score 103.8 points per game, with three games below 100 points.

Additionally, they hold the 22nd spot in the NBA with a 1.73 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Prediction for the Cavaliers vs. Lakers game: Cavaliers 114, Lakers 110

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Josh Giddey remains silent amid NBA investigation into relations with underage girl allegations