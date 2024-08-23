US Flag Football Star Claiming to Be Better Than Patrick Mahomes Trolled After Throwing Motion Video Surfaces

Patrick Mahomes found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy on Wednesday. It was when U.S. flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette made a surprising claim. It was a bold declaration about being better than the Kansas City Chiefs star. Doucette has made a name for himself in the flag football scene. He confidently asserted that his knowledge of the game gives him an edge over Mahomes in flag football.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game," Doucette told TMZ Sports. “I know he's, right now, the best in the league. I know he's more accurate. I know he has all these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

Fans think Darrell Doucette is nowhere near Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is known for his quick wit on and off the field. He responded to Doucette’s assertion with a playful 50-cent GIF on X. He signaled to take note of the challenge. The conversation gained even more traction on Thursday, August 22.

Especially when a highlight video of Doucette throwing a touchdown pass began circulating widely on social media. Within six hours, the video, originally posted on Instagram by the official U.S. National Football Team on July 27, garnered over 3 million views on X.

Advertisement

However, instead of being impressed, many viewers focused on critiquing Doucette’s unconventional throwing style.

Social media users were quick to offer their humorous takes on Doucette’s technique. One person commented, “He throws like Joakim Noah shoots." The commenter was referencing the former NBA player’s awkward shooting form.

Another observer remarked, “Used every bit of his strength to throw a dead duck 10 yards."

A third added, “Bro’s got a ‘Lonzo Ball jump shot’ throwing motion,” drawing another parallel to a basketball player known for his unique shot.

Someone else said, "Bruh, yikes my dog got better form than this.”

Lastly, some other person said, “This is so embarrassing.”

Amid the online chatter, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in, albeit with a more supportive stance toward Doucette. Griffin shared a different highlight video, showcasing Doucette’s abilities. It offered a counter-narrative to the criticism that had been circulating online.

Advertisement

The unexpected back-and-forth between Mahomes and Doucette has ignited a broader debate. It was about who might be the best fit to lead Team USA in flag football. Especially when the sport makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Mahomes is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top talents, with two MVP awards and a pair of Super Bowl victories under his belt. Doucette’s challenge has shed light on the unique skills required for flag football. It’s a sport that is rapidly gaining popularity.

Let's see what Darrell Doucette’s career looked like

Doucette has led Team USA to significant victories, including a gold medal at the 2022 World Games. He also had an MVP performance at the 2023 Americas Continental Championship. He is no stranger to success on the flag football field. His comments were sparked by an NFL promo video featuring Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Advertisement

He introduced flag football as a new Olympic sport for 2028. Doucette felt that the video overlooked the contributions of those who have been instrumental in developing the sport. “I think it's disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they're able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are,” Doucette said in his interview. “They didn't help grow this game to get to the Olympics.”

Also read: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious and Perfect Response to USA Flag Football Star Claiming to Be Better Than Him

While he acknowledged Mahomes' prowess in traditional football, Doucette maintained that in the realm of 5v5 flag football. It was his own experience and understanding of the game that made him a better candidate.