US Open: How to watch Men’s and Women’s finals, Live Streaming and TV Schedule

The 2024 US Open, the year's fourth and final Grand Slam, will wrap up with the men's and women's singles finals on September 7 and 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City.

On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula will face off again in the women's singles final, following their recent Cincinnati Open match, in which Sabalenka triumphed 6-3, 7-5.

The men's singles final will be held on Sunday. The finalists will be decided after Friday's semifinals.

As the Grand Slam season draws to a close, the 2024 US Open promises an exciting finish, highlighted by a women's final rematch and the crowning of a new men's champion.

When is the US Open final?

Men's

The 2024 US Open Men's Singles Championship final will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET.

The finalists for the championship are still undecided. The semi-final matches, scheduled for September 7, 2024, will feature:

- Jannik Sinner (1) vs. Jack Draper (25)

- Taylor Fritz (12) vs. Frances Tiafoe (20)

This year’s semi-finalists are particularly noteworthy because none have previously claimed a US Open title. Sinner and Tiafoe have both reached this stage before, while Draper and Fritz will be competing in their first-ever Grand Slam semi-finals.

Women's

The 2024 US Open Women's Singles final is set for Saturday, September 7, at 4:00 PM EDT at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Jessica Pegula, seeded 6th, will compete against the 2nd seed, Aryna Sabalenka, for the title.

This marks Pegula's first Grand Slam final, while Sabalenka returns to the US Open final for a second consecutive year following her 2023 loss to Coco Gauff.

How to watch the US Open final in the US?

You can watch the US Open final on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 starting at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, September 8. To stream the event, you can subscribe to ESPN+ or use services like Sling TV and FuboTV, which provide access to ESPN channels. Below is a detailed guide for each country on how to watch the US Open final.

United States

You have several options to watch the US Open final in the United States:

- ESPN broadcasts the tournament throughout, serving as the primary broadcaster.

- ESPN+ streams most matches and is the most budget-friendly option for cord-cutters, costing $9.99 per month.

- Sling TV provides access to ESPN channels starting at $40/month, with potential promotional discounts.

- FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream also offer ESPN access, though their pricing structures vary.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports exclusively broadcasts the US Open in the UK until 2027. You can watch the men's final live on Sky Sports Tennis, with coverage starting just before 7:00 PM BST, the scheduled start time.

Sky Sports is accessible via several subscription packages:

- Sky Q box

- Sky Glass integrated TV

- Sky Stream (£56/month on a 31-day rolling contract or £48/month on a 2-year contract).

India

In India, you can catch the US Open 2024 men's final live in the following ways:

- Sony Sports Network will broadcast the final on TV via its sports channels.

- You can also stream the final by subscribing to the SonyLiv premium plan through the website or app.

Australia

Australian viewers have a few streaming options for the 2024 US Open final:

- 9Now provides free access through the Nine Network. Fans can stream the match live on the 9Now website or app.

- Stan Sport offers a premium experience with live and on-demand coverage of all matches, including the final.

What time is the US Open Men’s and Women's final?

The Women's Final is set for Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET.

The Men's Final Will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET.

How to watch the US Open final for free?

The US Open doesn’t provide free viewing options, but some streaming services offer trial periods. Here’s how you can watch the tournament at no cost:

FuboTV: New users can take advantage of FuboTV’s free trial to watch the US Open. The service includes ESPN, ESPN2, and other channels broadcasting the tournament.

VPN Access: U.S. viewers can use a VPN to access free streaming services in other countries for instance, 9Now in Australia and TVNZ+ in New Zealand offer free streaming of the US Open. By connecting to a server in these countries, viewers can create accounts on these platforms and watch the matches without paying for a subscription.

