US Open Prize Money: How Much Will the Men’s, Women’s, Doubles and Mixed Doubles Winners Get This Year?

The US Open 2024 is expected to conclude on September 8. This year, the players are awaiting not only a place in history books but also some rewarding financial incentives. The total prize money this year is USD 75 million, an increase of 15% from last year.

US Open Prize Money - Men’s and Women’s Singles (Per Player)

Let’s start with how much men and women in the Singles category would earn:

Men's/Women's Singles Prize Money Winner $3,600,000 Runner-Up $1,800,000 Semifinalists $1,000,000 Quarterfinalists $530,000 Round of 16 $325,000 Round of 32 $215,000 Round of 64 $140,000 Round of 128 $100,000

Prize Money

US Open Prize Money - Men’s and Women’s Doubles (Per Team)

Here’s how much the men and women in the Doubles category would get at the US Open 2024

Men's/Women's Doubles Prize Money Winner $750,000 Runner-Up $375,000 Semifinalists $190,000 Quarterfinalists $110,000 Third Round $63,000 Second Round $40,000 First Round $25,000

US Open Prize Money - Mixed Doubles (Per Team)

Here’s how much the prize money the athletes in the Mixed Doubles would get at US Open 2024:

Mixed Doubles Prize Money Winner $200,000 Runner-Up $100,000 Semifinalists $50,000 Quarterfinalists $27,500 Round of 16 $16,500 Round of 32 $10,000

Now, let’s shift the focus on which are the top names to win the US Open Men’s Singles this year. After the shocking exit of the renowned player, Novak Djokovic and no. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, the tournament has taken a very unpredictable turn.

Last year, Djokovic took home USD 3 million in prize money. But this year, he had to return empty-handed. However, Djokovic has backed a name whom he thinks might win the trophy this year.

He has backed Italy’s Jannik Sinner to emerge as the tournament winner, as he and Carlos Alcaraz are out. However, he also said that anybody can be the winner among the 16 participants, and it will be interesting to see the result.

“Alcaraz is out, I’m out, some big upsets, the draw is opening up. Sinner is the main favorite but … you have great guys playing well. Anybody can take it. It’s going to be interesting to see,” USA Today quoted Djokovic. Interestingly, Jannik Sinner also considers Novak Djokovic as his inspiration and said that he gets nervous everytime he sees him.

For the winner of the women’s US Open 2024 in the Singles category, the names that are doing the rounds are Belarusia’s Aryna Sabalenka and America’s Jessica Pegula. Moreover, what’s interesting about the women’s Singles at the US Open is that every year, a new winner gets crowned with the repetition only happening twice in the past decade.

Last year, American teenager Coco Gauff won the trophy, outsmarting Aryna Sabalenka in the finals. Let’s see who wins it this year.