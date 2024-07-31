US Women's Rugby Team Receives Massive USD 4 Million Donation After Historic Medal Win at 2024 Paris Olympics

Just hours after pulling off a huge upset against Australia to win a historic bronze medal, the USA women's rugby team had more great news. USA Rugby shared on Tuesday that businesswoman and investor Michele Kang, who owns several professional women's soccer teams, is donating $4 million to the USA women's rugby sevens team. Her goal is to help grow the women's game.

This generous gift will be distributed over four years, giving players and coaches the resources they need as they prepare for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. It's a fitting investment for a team that beat rugby powerhouses like Great Britain to secure the USA's first Olympic medal in both men's and women's rugby.

The donation will be gifted through Kyniska Sports International

The donation will be gifted through Kyniska Sports International, a company Kang founded to invest in women's soccer and sports. Kynisca’s nonprofit arm is aiming to raise $100 million for its mission, with Kang contributing $50 million in seed funding and matching funds.

Kang, who started as the CEO and founder of a medical technology company and has since moved into an investment, owns the NWSL's Washington Spirit and is on her way to owning the top French team, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin. She also owns the London City Lionesses, a second-tier English soccer team.

Thanks to their impressive performance in Paris, USA women's rugby is enjoying a surge in popularity. Ilona Maher, one of the team's standout players and a TikTok star, has seen her online following grow even more. A tweet showing off her bronze medal has garnered over 150,000 likes as of Tuesday evening.

Who is Michele Kang?

Michele Kang is an American businesswoman, investor, and philanthropist. She was born and raised in South Korea and came to the United States as a student, chasing her American dream. Throughout her career, she's built businesses that challenge the norm. Using her own success, she's dedicated herself to helping others achieve their dreams.

As the first woman of color to own a National Women's Soccer League team, the Washington Spirit, and the majority owner of Olympique Lyonnais Féminin and the London City Lionesses, Kang has set new standards in women's sports. On Saturday, July 27th, she launched Kyniska Sports International, Ltd., the first multi-team global organization focused on professionalizing women's football, aiming to bring unprecedented investment to the sport and drive lasting change.

Part of Kyniska's mission includes the Kyniska Innovation Hub, a non-profit organization seeded with a $50 million philanthropic contribution from Kang. Its goal is to revolutionize training methods and unlock the athletic potential of all female athletes through research, education, and innovation.