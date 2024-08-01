US Women’s Soccer Controversy: Mass Confusion During VAR Call Leads to Opposition Coach’s Booking

Following Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Australia, the United States Women's National Team will enter the Olympic quarterfinals with three wins in three matches and a tournament-high nine goals scored.

However, their latest victory over Australia sparked some controversy due to VAR technology, which also caused chaos on the field just before halftime. The Matildas' ambition of winning their first Olympic medal is over following a 2-1 loss to the USA in the group round.

It all began late in the first half of Wednesday's 2024 Olympics match between the United States women's national team and Australia when VAR equipment appeared to malfunction for a brief period.

The Matildas' tenacious resistance was finally overcome when Trinity Rodman tucked the ball home at the back post from a corner. VAR requested that the referee look at the monitor due to an apparent off-side infraction in the buildup.



When officials took too long to analyze USWNT standout Trinity Rodman's goal for probable offside, Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson became enraged with everyone in his sphere. He received a yellow card for his actions shortly before the halftime break.

NBC analysts suspected during the wait that VAR, the system used to double-check referee decisions, had malfunctioned. In any case, VAR was finally restored, and referees verified Rodman's goal, which placed Team USA ahead 1-0.

However, due to the lengthy procedure, the first half ended with a staggering 10 minutes of stoppage time. Team USA won 2-1. Under pressure, Australia coach Gustavsson lost his cool and went crazy on the sidelines, outraged by the decision.

This means that Canada and New Zealand will decide Australia's destiny in the competition. Australia finished third in Group B, as Germany defeated Zambia 4-1 at the same time. The Matildas' weak prospects of making the knockout round were dependent on the outcomes of matches played later on Thursday morning.

However, Canada's 1-0 victory over Colombia guaranteed them a spot in the knockout stage. Australia was eliminated, marking their quickest elimination since the Matildas made their Olympic debut in 2000. The four-time Olympic winners dominated the Matildas for much of the game, but they ultimately lost.

The US women's national team has recovered momentum following a heartbreaking exit from the 2023 World Cup Round of 16. That setback prompted significant organizational reforms, including the appointment of Emma Hayes, an established head coach with a successful track record.

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman , Sophia Smith, and Mallory Swanson, have started the 2024 Olympics in great shape. Rodman's point-blank finish against Australia gave Team USA its third halftime lead in its first three Olympic games this summer.

For the second time in eight Olympics, the USWNT has now won all three of its group-stage matches. It happened previously in 2012. After defeating Japan to win the gold medal in those games, the tournament will move forward to a quarterfinal match on August 3 in Paris against the same opponent.

The USWNT has always come forward to support women's sports by winning and promoting international games, as well as assisting women in their struggle for equal pay and training conditions. The USWNT won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and appears to be in contention for gold this time around.

