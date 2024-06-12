USA Basketball Addresses Caitlin Clark's 2024 Paris Olympics Snub, Citing Prioritization of Experience Over Popularity

Ever since the roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics was announced, a debate has ensued. This is considerable as fans are disappointed to learn that Caitlin Clark will not be heading to Paris to compete for the gold medal.

While the young star is currently a favorite pick, she lacked the experience required to be there. Addressing the matter, USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee Chair, Jennifer Rizzotti, shed light on the decision.

What did Jennifer Rizzotti have to say about Caitlin Clark’s omission?

During a news conference, Rizzotti addressed Clark not being part of the team. She first admitted that the board knew fans wanted Clark on the roster, considering she was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

The 22-year-old player was also named Rookie of the Month in May. Additionally, the committee was aware that the star's popularity could have boosted viewership, benefiting the sport as a whole.

However, Rizzotti disclosed that the selection process was already made clear as they wanted to prioritize experience over popularity. She further mentioned that Coach Cheryl Reeve had to decide on the list of players to be included in the squad based on several criteria.

Rizzotti said during the news conference: “A lot of conversation goes around what’s most important to put on the floor for Cheryl and give her the opportunity to have the best roster available, not necessarily always the 12 best players.”

Moreover, Reeve brings extensive experience to the competition. The head coach is set to lead the team for the fourth Olympics, aiming to secure her fourth consecutive victory.

With Caitlin Clark sidelined, who will be participating in the forthcoming Summer Olympics?

The Summer Olympics is all set to begin in July with the Americans facing off against Team Japan for the Gold Medal game on Aug. 11. As for the American roster, the five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi is on the list. The 42-year-old was also criticized by fans for stealing the Indiana Fever player’s spot.

Next, two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will also take the flight to Paris for this season. Additionally, Olympic veterans Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, and Napheesa Collier will make up the 12-player team roster.

Here are all the player's names for the 2024 Summer Olympics:

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty

Brittney Griner - Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces

Diana Taurasi - Phoenix Mercury

Jackie Young - Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd - Seattle Storm

Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Sabrina Ionescu - New York Liberty

