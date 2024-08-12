USA Gymnastics Submits New Evidence to Court as Jordan Chiles Stripped Off Bronze Medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

USA Gymnastics has submitted new evidence to court after Jordan Chiles was stripped of the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The International Olympic Committee stated that the medal the American gymnast won for her individual floor exercise routine would be reallocated to the latter competitor.

However, the USA gymnast has now decided to challenge the ruling by submitting new evidence against the decision. The official page of USA gymnasts shared a statement on August 11, which read, “USA Gymnastics formally submitted a letter and video evidence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

The group further stated that “conclusively establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi's request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds after the publication of the score, within the 1-minute deadline required by FIG [International Gymnastics Federation] rule.”

The USA gymnast had also previously, on August 10, in their letter, said that “the CAS ruling be revised and Chiles’ bronze medal score of 13.766 be reinstated.” As per the group’s “time-stamped video evidence," the group claims that the coach, Landi, did submit her request for the inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score was posted.

Additionally, the second statement occurred 55 seconds after the American gymnast’s score was originally posted. It has also been said that the group did not have any video proof earlier; hence, they couldn't submit it before.

Earlier, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport had refuted an investigation that Chiles’ coach had made during the gymnastics event on August 5, which was a retaliation to an appeal from Barbosu and the Romanian Gymnastics Federation.

Meanwhile, an argument was made by the Romanian side that the coach inquired four seconds past a one-minute time limit. However, it is to be seen what happens next. Will Chiles be able to keep the bronze medal? We will have to wait for the decision, as there might still be some hope left for Chiles.

Chiles’ bronze medal was reallocated to Ana Barbosu, according to a statement by the International Olympic Committee following the court invalidating the correction to the American gymnast’s score that put her on the podium.

The change in score resulted in a rise in score by 0.1 points, to 13.766, and this made her go down by two Romanian gymnasts who concluded fourth and fifth, namely, Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (who each scored 13.7).

As everyone awaits the decision, Chiles is currently taking care of her mental health following the controversy. The 23-year-old won a bronze medal in the Women’s Artistic Individual Floor and a gold medal in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around at the recently concluded Olympics in Paris.

She had earlier won a silver medal in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also among the squad members who claimed a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships. In addition to these achievements, she has grabbed silver medals individually in the 2022 World Vault and Floor events.

These were some of the well-known medals and achievements she has won at this age so far, among so many more from her medal room.

