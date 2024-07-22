USA Injury Report: Will Kevin Durant Play Against Germany on July 22? Details Inside

Finishing strong after a shaky performance in a narrow victory over South Sudan, Team USA is geared up to close its exhibition tour with a competition against Germany in London on Monday. After barely scraping past South Sudan with a score of 101-100, the United States is facing its last two matches in London before heading to Paris for the start of the Olympics on Sunday. With only 7 out of 28 successful 3-point shots made in the recent game, the U.S. team was tested against a surprisingly strong South Sudanese team, which they will face again in Paris.

Will Kevin Durant Play Against Germany Tonight on July 21?

The question on everyone's mind is will Kevin Durant, Team USA's superstar forward, play in Monday's final pre-Olympics exhibition game against Germany? After narrowly avoiding a heavy upset against South Sudan, Durant is reportedly set to return for this final game.

A strained right calf saw Durant absent from Team USA's initial four exhibition matches during mid-June. However, he is reported to have returned to the practice field in London on Friday, intending to make a comeback either on Saturday or Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Throughout their four warm-up games, Team USA has maintained an undefeated streak, triumphing over Canada, Australia, Serbia, and South Sudan. Despite this, they needed a last-minute push from superstar forward LeBron James to secure a 101-100 win against South Sudan, even as they were the heavy favorites with a 43.5-point lead.

This incredibly narrow victory has led to concern about the Americans' readiness for the Olympics in Paris this summer. In light of this, they are predicted to be more focused during the German game, especially recalling their elimination by the German team during the 2023 FIBA World Cup semi-finals.

Preview of Germany's strong form and America's challenge ahead of London matchup

Not too long ago, the Germans thrilled their home crowd in Berlin, trouncing Japan 104-83. However, they will exchange fan favoritism for the underdog label when they clash with Team USA in London. The European team's leaders will be Franz Wagner, Andreas Obst, and team captain Dennis Schroder.

After an initial loss to France kickstarted their exhibition games, Germany has since won their last three matches. They're looking sharp as they prepare to take on the Olympics. If Team USA lets their guard down, Gordon Herbert's squad might just deliver a shock.

On the other hand, the Americans faced a massive hiccup against South Sudan, relying heavily on one-on-one basketball, which nearly cost them the match. Coach Kerr knows that such a sloppy performance won't fly against Germany.

In addition to bolstering the defense, Coach Steve Kerr expects his galaxy of stars to improve their 3-pointer accuracy. During their slim victory against South Sudan, team USA managed a 7-for-28 from distance, a stark contrast to the opponents' 14-for-33. Steph Curry closed the game with 3-for-9, while King James came through with 2-of-3 3s.

