USA Injury Report: Will Kevin Durant Play Against Serbia Tonight on July 28? Details Inside

The USA men's basketball team will start their pursuit of a record 17th gold medal at the Olympics on Sunday. Team USA will kick off their campaign with a Group C match against Serbia. LeBron James and his teammates are anticipated to face a tough challenge from a team led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

To prepare for the Paris Games, Team USA played five exhibition games under the direction of Steve Kerr with a flawless 5-0 win record, although some wins were less convincing than others.

Will Kevin Durant play against Serbia tonight on July 28?

Durant, who has spent several weeks healing with the national team, will likely step onto the Paris Olympics court for the first time against Serbia this Sunday. His presence is keenly anticipated, especially as they take on NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's national team.

Head Coach Steve Kerr expressed his optimism on Saturday that Durant, despite his calf condition, would participate in the inaugural game of the Paris Olympics against Serbia, as reported by BasketNews.com.

Though a right calf strain has sidelined Durant from several training sessions and five warm-up games, the prospects of Team USA regaining their lead scorer for the group stage opener are high. The acclaimed player is set to participate in his fourth Olympic tournament representing the USA. During the 2020 Olympics, he traversed impressive stats, averaging 27.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per.

Team USA and Serbia prepare for a high-stakes Olympic basketball clash

The Olympic basketball game between Team USA and Serbia is set for July 28, Sunday, in Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France, starting at 11:15 a.m. ET (8:15 a.m. PT). Live broadcast will be on NBC, and live streaming will occur on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and Fubo.

Previously, during their exhibition match, Team USA swept Serbia off the court with a 105-79 score. Lebron James and his team presented a stellar performance in their five-game series with the Serbians. The team from Serbia will certainly give a stronger challenge this time around given the higher stakes.

Still, the sheer strength of Team USA might overshadow Serbia, considering the noticeable gap in their teams' might. Look forward to Team USA commencing their 2024 Olympics journey with a triumph.

