USA Vs Serbia: Comparing Player Stats Ahead of Basketball Semi-Final at 2024 Paris Olympics

On August 8, 2024, at 3 p.m. ET, the USA men's basketball team will play Serbia in the Olympic semifinals at Bercy Arena, Paris. Team USA, seeking its fifth consecutive gold medal, has already beaten Serbia twice this summer, including a 110-84 victory in the group stage. Serbia, guided by NBA star Nikola Jokic, recently returned against Australia to advance to this stage.

So far in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA has dominated. They advanced to the semifinals after crushing Brazil 122-87 in the quarterfinals. Serbia has also performed strongly, finishing second in their group with a 2-1 record. They lost to the U.S. 84-110 but secured wins over Puerto Rico (107-66) and South Sudan (96-85).

Major players for Team USA include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, and Joel Embiid. For Serbia, key players are Nikola Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Vasilije Micic, Marko Guduric, and Aleksa Avramovic.

Here are the player stats for USA vs. Serbia:

Team USA

LeBron James stats

LeBron James leads Team USA in scoring with 14.6 points per game, field goal percentage at 61.7% (29-47 FG), and assists with 3.8 per game. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 21.8 minutes per game over five games, all starts, in the USA Basketball Showcase before the 2024 Olympic Games.

Kevin Durant stats

Kevin Durant has become the all-time leading scorer for Team USA in Olympic basketball history at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has amassed 489 points throughout his Olympic career, surpassing Lisa Leslie's previous record of 488 points.

Stephen Curry stats

Stephen Curry has averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has shot 48.3% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. Curry scored a game-high 24 points in the win over Serbia, shooting 8-for-13 from the field, 6-for-9 from three, and 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Anthony Davis stats

Anthony Davis has been a crucial player for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is averaging 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field through the first two group games. In the opening 110-84 victory over Serbia, Davis recorded 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and no blocks in just over 19 minutes of play.

Bam Adebayo stats

Bam Adebayo has averaged about 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in the two completed matches, highlighting his defensive skills and contributions to Team USA's success.

Anthony Edwards stats

Anthony Edwards has represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He scored 24 points on 53.3% shooting (8/15 FG, 4/7 3PT), grabbed 6 rebounds, and provided 2 assists in the two group stage games.

Team Serbia

Nikola Jokic stats

In the first four games, Jokic has averaged 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks, shooting 52.6% from the field and 66.7% from the free throw line. His all-around excellence has propelled Serbia into the semifinals, where they aim to redeem their group stage loss to the USA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic stats

Bogdanovic's stats for the 2023-2024 season reflect his performance across multiple games. He averages 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Recently, he scored 21 points against the Bulls, 18 against the Timberwolves, and delivered a standout performance with 38 points against the Bucks.

Marko Guduric stats

Marko Guduric has played 7 games this season and scored a total of 37 points, averaging 5.29 points per game. He also recorded 18 rebounds (2.57 avg), 10 assists (1.43 avg), and 3 steals (0.43 avg). Guduric's field goal percentage stands at 36.4% (16/44). His notable performance includes a high of 11 points against his opponent on August 6, 2024, with an efficiency rating reaching 13 on the same day.

Vasilije Micic stats

Vasilije Micic has played 5 games with the Charlotte Hornets in 2024, logging 106 minutes. He scored 43 points, averaging 8.6 points per game. Micic made 18 of 45 field goal attempts (40.0%), 6 of 20 three-point shots (30.0%), and 3 of 5 free throws (60.0%). He also recorded 14 rebounds (2.8 avg), 36 assists (7.2 avg), 2 steals, 1 block, 11 turnovers, and 8 personal fouls. Micic has displayed strong playmaking abilities with an average of over 7 assists per game.

Aleksa Avramovic stats

Avramovic's 2024 statistics, especially during the Olympic Basketball Tournament, show an average of 8.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. He ranks 49th in points, 100th in rebounds, and 23rd in assists among tournament players. In the 2023 FIBA World Cup, he averaged 11.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

