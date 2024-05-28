USD 1 Bet On Dak Prescott And Cowboys Losing Every Game In 2024 Season Sparks Fan Frenzy

BR Betting recently shared a hilarious wager that has caught the attention of NFL fans everywhere. One dedicated bettor placed a single dollar on the Dallas Cowboys losing every game in the 2024 season.

If the Cowboys do indeed plummet to a 0-17 record, this bettor stands to win $1,001. However, if they win even one game, the dollar is lost. The odds of this bet cashing out are slim, but the sheer pettiness of the wager has fans buzzing.

NFL fans react to USD 1 bet on Cowboys losing every game in 2024 season

Betting against the Cowboys in such a dramatic fashion suggests a deep-seated hatred. This isn't just about money; it's about making a statement. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) noted, "It's not about money, it's about sending a message".

The reaction on social media has been a mix of humor, admiration, and some good-natured mockery. One user quipped, "I be waking up real early to have extra time to be a hater.”

Another fan humorously remarked, "Hater could have had some ramen but he chose to starve tonight,” highlighting the extent of dedication involved in placing such a bet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans salute the bold bettor

Many fans have expressed admiration for the bettor's boldness. A fan simply stated, "Salute to that person,” acknowledging the bravery (or sheer audacity) required to place such a bet.

This act of betting against a beloved and high-profile team like the Cowboys, even with such low stakes, has garnered respect from those who appreciate a good underdog story – or in this case, the ultimate hater's tale.

Meanwhile, the idea of placing a bet purely out of spite or rivalry is something many fans can appreciate. A fan captured this sentiment perfectly: "This seems like an idea everyone should be able to get behind.”

The shared experience of sports rivalries and the camaraderie that comes from such humorous bets bring fans together in unexpected ways.

In the end, while the likelihood of the Cowboys going 0-17 is quite low, the entertainment generated by this $1 bet is commendable. Whether it's a message of rivalry, humor, or sheer audacity, this bet has certainly awakened the NFL community.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Takes A Jibe At Dak Prescott After Fox Announces NFL GOAT’s debut For Cowboys Vs Browns