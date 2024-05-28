USD 1 Bet On Dak Prescott And Cowboys Losing Every Game In 2024 Season Sparks Fan Frenzy
One fan made a bet against the Cowboys going winless in 2024. This has now evoked a reaction from NFL fans. Read to know what they have to say!
NFL fans react to USD 1 bet on Cowboys losing every game in 2024 season
Fans salute the bold bettor
BR Betting recently shared a hilarious wager that has caught the attention of NFL fans everywhere. One dedicated bettor placed a single dollar on the Dallas Cowboys losing every game in the 2024 season.
If the Cowboys do indeed plummet to a 0-17 record, this bettor stands to win $1,001. However, if they win even one game, the dollar is lost. The odds of this bet cashing out are slim, but the sheer pettiness of the wager has fans buzzing.
Betting against the Cowboys in such a dramatic fashion suggests a deep-seated hatred. This isn't just about money; it's about making a statement. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) noted, "It's not about money, it's about sending a message".
The reaction on social media has been a mix of humor, admiration, and some good-natured mockery. One user quipped, "I be waking up real early to have extra time to be a hater.”
Another fan humorously remarked, "Hater could have had some ramen but he chose to starve tonight,” highlighting the extent of dedication involved in placing such a bet.
Many fans have expressed admiration for the bettor's boldness. A fan simply stated, "Salute to that person,” acknowledging the bravery (or sheer audacity) required to place such a bet.
This act of betting against a beloved and high-profile team like the Cowboys, even with such low stakes, has garnered respect from those who appreciate a good underdog story – or in this case, the ultimate hater's tale.
Meanwhile, the idea of placing a bet purely out of spite or rivalry is something many fans can appreciate. A fan captured this sentiment perfectly: "This seems like an idea everyone should be able to get behind.”
The shared experience of sports rivalries and the camaraderie that comes from such humorous bets bring fans together in unexpected ways.
In the end, while the likelihood of the Cowboys going 0-17 is quite low, the entertainment generated by this $1 bet is commendable. Whether it's a message of rivalry, humor, or sheer audacity, this bet has certainly awakened the NFL community.
